”The Stupidest Thing I’ve Watched” – UM Student On Former PM’s Fundraiser

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When it was announced that former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak would be allowed to leave the Kajang prison and be placed under conditional house arrest after paying a fine of RM50 million, a fundraiser was established to help him pay off the court-imposed summons.

The Najib Razak Solidarity Fund was set up by Malay nationalist political party UMNO on 18 September 2026, an initiative led by the party’s leadership including its president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Secretary-General Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Within the first three hours of the fund’s launch, more than RM630,000 was raised as supporters contributed from as low as RM10 to RM50, as reported by the New Straits Times.

UM student raises questions over Najib fund

A student representative of Universiti Malaya (UM), Ummi Umairah Bakhit, raised the issue of the Najib Razak Solidarity Fund during a dialogue with former minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Selangor Chief Minister Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, and Johor Chief Minister Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Center (WTC) recently.

She highlighted several high-profile corruption scandals involving some of Malaysia’s government institutions, before expressing surprise at the public’s willingness to contribute to the fundraiser for the convicted former Prime Minister.

“The stupidest thing I have watched in my entire life is people donating to our former prime minister, Najib Razak, someone who clearly has a worldwide corruption case, 1MDB, and is clearly linked to corruption,” she said.

Many praised Ummi for her straightforward questions, and agreed with her remarks

On social media, Malaysians showered Ummi with praise for her no-nonsense approach to her questions as well as her blunt remarks, indicating that everyone has had the same thing on their minds.

“I’ll be honest, universities are not the right places for UMNO politicians to hold talks or forums. There are many intelligent students at universities. Hard to manipulate them,” said one Threads user.

“The fact that everyone there is clapping to what she said means this generation knows what’s happening,” said another user.

On the other hand, there are also those who found her questions and remarks unsuitable for the panel, while also criticising her for speaking in English instead of Bahasa Melayu.

“You’re a Malay, studying in Universiti Malaya, but speak in English. Better if you asked about PTPTN. You’re asking about things that have not been settled even until now. Those sitting in front of you are smart people, so better that you ask things that are related (to students) because you don’t always get the opportunity to speak to knowledgeable people,” one Threads user said.

“Why did you have to go on the topic of Najib? Why not ask about Anwar’s full pardon without any terms? Why is Najib’s pardon questioned even though he has to pay RM50 million?” said another user.

Panelists responded to Ummi, saying corruption should be discussed openly

In response to Ummi’s questions and remarks, Khairy said corruption should be discussed openly, regardless of whether political leaders are involved. He also urged the public to take a principled stand against wrongdoing.

“We shouldn’t be afraid about talking about corruption. Even if it involves our leaders. We should not be afraid to talk about it. What is wrong is wrong. What you cannot defend, don’t defend,” he said.

Amirudin, who was also a panelist at the forum, said the younger generation’s growing focus on corruption was a positive development, noting that the issue had not always played a decisive role in determining electoral outcomes.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz described corruption as a major obstacle to development, saying it could undermine the country’s progress.

“I think it is a cancer, and it has a serious negative impact when it comes to progress,” he said.

Details on Najib’s house arrest is kept secret

The Prisons Department issued a gag order on Najib to not disclose the terms of his house arrest under the conditional pardon granted by the king.

DAP member of parliament Lim Lip Eng slammed the department for issuing the order, saying the terms of the former prime minister’s house arrest were not an official secret and should not be kept secret, calling the move “ridiculous”, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Najib Razak was arrested in July 2018 over allegations of corruption and misappropriation of funds linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state investment fund he founded.

He was later convicted of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving RM42 million from SRC International, a former 1MDB subsidiary, and began serving his prison sentence in August 2022.

READ MORE: UMNO Raised RM1 Million For Bossku, He Still Needs RM49 Million More

READ MORE: Malaysians Are Turning Najib’s Solidarity Fund Into A Public Insult Box

READ MORE: Malaysian Chinese Tofu Seller Donates RM10,000 To Help Najib Come Home

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