Oriental Kopi Shares Are Down, But Not Because Of Menu Debacle

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Popular kopitiam chain Oriental Kopi recently suffered some online backlash when social media users expressed their dissatisfaction over the eatery’s menu being written in only English and Chinese.

A majority of individuals in the Malay ethnic community questioned the business’ decision in not including Malaysia’s national language in their menu.

Some believe that this controversy had caused Oriental Kopi’s stock value to plummet amid calls for a boycott against the brand.

According to Google’s market summary, Oriental Kopi Holdings Bhd’s share price stood at RM0.88 on Friday morning (16 October) at 9:30am.

Oriental Kopi shares have been steadily declining since February

Further checks on Oriental Kopi’s share prices revealed that the business saw a steady decline from early February 2026.

On 14 Jan, the business hit an all-time high at RM1.44 per unit. However, the graphs showed a downward pattern throughout the year.

Why did the stocks crash?

The reason behind the crashing share prices are due to earnings misses and margin compression. Essentially, weaker-than-expected quarterly results (such as Q2 and Q3 net profit dips and compressed margins) triggered analyst downgrades and target price cuts earlier in the year, as reported by The Edge.

Additionally, high expansion and operating costs were also among the causes. Oriental Kopi’s profit margins have faced pressure from aggressive cafe network expansion, higher operational expenses (rising costs for coffee beans, santan, and staff salaries), and central kitchen scaling challenges.

Intense competition is part of an external cause of the eatery’s dropping unit prices as the local kopitiam and cafe sector has seen heightened competition from rivals offering similar items at competitive price points.

The menu controversy

Adding to Oriental Kopi’s challenges, a recent Threads post recently criticised the kopitiam chain for not including Malaysia’s national language Bahasa Melayu in its menus.

It used English as a primary language, along with Chinese to name and describe its food and beverage items on the menu.

This sparked a debate on social media among Malaysians, with some condemning the businesses’ decision to omit Bahasa Melayu in its menu despite being popular here, while others argued that Oriental Kopi was simply targetting a specific market.

Some also raised a point about most Malaysians being able to understand English anyway.

Oriental Kopi founder Calvin Chan also responded to the backlash soon after it went viral, apologising to the public and promising his business will “do better” in the future.

READ MORE: Oriental Kopi Under Fire For Menu Only Being In English And Chinese

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