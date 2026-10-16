Illegal Street Racing Now Punishable By Up To RM10,000 Fine

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Anyone caught engaging in illegal street racing or testing their speed on public roads can now face a fine of RM2,000 to RM10,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both, according to the Transport Ministry (MOT).

The penalty took effect today following the enforcement of the Road Transport (Amendment) Act 2026, which introduces 42 amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 to strengthen road safety, improve enforcement and modernise Road Transport Department (JPJ) services.

Under the newly introduced Section 42A, illegal racing and speed testing on public roads are classified as specific offences, allowing enforcement action to be taken without waiting for an accident, injury or fatal accidents.

For repeat offenders, the penalties are more severe, with those convicted for a second or subsequent offence facing a fine of RM5,000 to RM20,000, imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

Tonto Could Face Jail Time

The amendments also introduce Section 110B to tackle tonto activities, which involve obstructing or disrupting enforcement operations.

These include tailing enforcement vehicles and leaking information about ongoing operations to help certain parties evade legal action.

Those convicted of such offences face fines ranging from RM10,000 to RM50,000, imprisonment of between one and five years, or both.

The offence is also classified as an arrestable offence, enabling enforcement authorities to take action against suspected offenders in accordance with the law.

Digital Enforcement And Vehicle Safety Strengthened

The amendments also strengthen technology-based enforcement through changes to Section 53B, reinforcing the accountability of registered vehicle owners for offences detected by enforcement cameras, including automated enforcement systems.

MOT said the changes aim to close legal loopholes that allow certain parties to evade responsibility for offences committed using their vehicles.

Several other provisions have been amended to strengthen the legal basis for electronic licences, documents, records and notices, while facilitating vehicle and driving licence transactions and enabling digital accident reporting, subject to prescribed procedures.

The amendments also enhance oversight of motor vehicle safety, including electric vehicles, modified vehicles, vehicle components and micromobility vehicles.

Provisions governing cross-border vehicles have also been strengthened to allow action against vehicles that fail to comply with legal requirements or have outstanding matters yet to be resolved.

Meanwhile, amendments to Section 108 increase penalties for offences involving the falsification of vehicle records, documents and information, including vehicle cloning and identity manipulation.

For certain offences, offenders can face fines of up to RM200,000, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both.

Higher Maximum Compounds From 2029

MOT clarified that the increase in the maximum compound limit for compoundable offences, from RM300 to RM500, will only take effect on Jan 1, 2029.

The ministry said the delay would provide road users with sufficient time to adjust to the changes, in line with the Government’s commitment during the Bill’s presentation in Parliament.

It stressed that the revised ceiling does not mean all traffic offences will automatically carry a RM500 compound, as the amount offered will depend on the offence and the applicable regulations.

The ministry said the measure is intended to improve compliance and strengthen deterrence, rather than burden the public or increase government revenue.

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