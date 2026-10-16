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Identity Of Politician Arrested In Selangor Khalwat Raid Remains Unknown
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Identity Of Politician Arrested In Selangor Khalwat Raid Remains Unknown

A 44-year-old male politician was reportedly detained with a woman at a Petaling Jaya residence during a JAIS operation.

by
October 16, 2026
Dmitry Vechorko/Unsplash
In Brief
  • A 44-year-old male politician was arrested by JAIS in a khalwat raid at a Petaling Jaya residence at 6pm.
  • The politician and a woman were taken to the JAIS office in Shah Alam for documentation following the raid.
  • No official statement has been issued, with only confirmation that the politician is a senior party leader.

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The identity of a male politician reportedly arrested by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) in a khalwat (close proximity) raid yesterday afternoon remains unknown.

According to Awani, the 44-year-old man was detained at around 6pm at a residence in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, alongside a woman.

“Five JAIS enforcement officers arrived at the residence and entered the premises. During the raid, the politician and the woman were inside the house,” Awani quoted a source as saying.

Both individuals were subsequently taken to the JAIS office in Shah Alam for documentation.

No official statement has been issued regarding the reported arrest of the two individuals.

The only detail available so far is that the politician is a senior leader of a political party.

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