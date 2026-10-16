Identity Of Politician Arrested In Selangor Khalwat Raid Remains Unknown

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The identity of a male politician reportedly arrested by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) in a khalwat (close proximity) raid yesterday afternoon remains unknown.

According to Awani, the 44-year-old man was detained at around 6pm at a residence in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, alongside a woman.

“Five JAIS enforcement officers arrived at the residence and entered the premises. During the raid, the politician and the woman were inside the house,” Awani quoted a source as saying.

Both individuals were subsequently taken to the JAIS office in Shah Alam for documentation.

No official statement has been issued regarding the reported arrest of the two individuals.

The only detail available so far is that the politician is a senior leader of a political party.

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