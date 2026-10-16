Identity Of Politician Arrested In Selangor Khalwat Raid Remains Unknown
A 44-year-old male politician was reportedly detained with a woman at a Petaling Jaya residence during a JAIS operation.
Dmitry Vechorko/Unsplash
In Brief
- A 44-year-old male politician was arrested by JAIS in a khalwat raid at a Petaling Jaya residence at 6pm.
- The politician and a woman were taken to the JAIS office in Shah Alam for documentation following the raid.
- No official statement has been issued, with only confirmation that the politician is a senior party leader.