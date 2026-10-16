Customs Officer Allegedly Murdered By Husband At KLIA Quarters

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A Royal Malaysian Customs Department officer is believed to have been murdered by her husband last night at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) quarters, although the motive for the incident remains unknown.

However, the victim’s elder brother, Amran Ibrahim, 59, said his younger sister, Norhazwani, 35, had been in the process of divorcing her husband, who had recently been released from prison for a drug-related offence.

“At around 7.30pm, while I was at home, one of my younger brothers called and informed me that the deceased had been killed by her husband, who had already surrendered himself at a police station.

“I initially did not believe it and immediately contacted the police station, which confirmed that my sister had been stabbed to death,” Amran was quoted as saying by Awani.

The incident occurred just a day after the couple hosted visiting family members from Kelantan.

Amran said his brother had stayed overnight and observed that the couple appeared to be on normal terms, with no apparent signs of trouble.

“They had been married for seven years and were blessed with two children, aged five and six, who are now being cared for by another one of my younger sisters in Kelantan,” he said.

Commenting further on the incident, Amran said he was deeply saddened by what had happened but would leave it to the police to conduct their investigation and take the appropriate action.

“We are deeply saddened by what happened because she was our youngest sibling. We are certainly angry, but we leave it to the police to take action,” he said.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad confirmed the incident and said police received information about the case at around 8.30pm.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, with further information to be released after investigations at the scene had been fully completed.

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