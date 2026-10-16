Axia Merging Onto Jalan Kuching Flips Another Car Off, Literally – But Z4 Steals The Show

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Having good spatial awareness while driving a vehicle is essential for avoiding accidents, not to mention preventing grievous harm whether on yourself or other road users.

One incident that occurred yesterday morning (15 October) brought to light a driver who appears to have the instincts of a plastic bag floating in the wind.

The victim: Threads user Ahmad Syafiq Zakaria (@brotherlybig).

Ahmad Syafiq posted about the ordeal, with an attached dashcam footage from another car behind him.

In the footage, he was minding his own business driving along the left lane of Jalan Kuching, Kuala Lumpur, until a Perodua Axia approached to merge into Ahmad Syafiq’s lane.

Although the Axia driver used his signal like a good Malaysian driver, he or she seemed to have not noticed Ahmad Syafiq’s bright yellow car.

The two cars had the displeasure of making each other’s acquaintance and Ahmad Syafiq’s world literally turned upside down when his car was hit at just the right angle, and flipped over.

“That Axia came out of nowhere. I honked and tried to avoid it but to no avail. Props to the car behind me for having skills to avoid getting into trouble.

“While upside down I managed to get out of the car immediately. Alhamdulillah I’m fine without sustaining any injury. Thanks to those who helped me,” Ahmad Syafiq said in his Threads post.

According to witnesses in the comments section, the Axia driver did not commit a hit-and-run and chose to be a good citizen instead by stopping, probably to assess the situation and offer help.

BMW Z4 steals the spotlight

Many in the comments section also turned their attention towards a grey BMW Z4 that was right behind the turtled transport as it skillfully manoeuvred past Ahmad Syafiq’s crashing car without so much as a scratch.

The Beemer driver displayed a level of awareness on the absolute opposite end on of the spectrum compared to the Axia driver.

Pic: Threads / @brotherlybig

“That Z4 driver definitely has unlocked ultra instinct,” said one Threads user.

“That car responded really quickly,” commented another user.

In just one video, the difference between a good and bad driver was exhibited, along with the consequences of not being aware of your surroundings.

Watch the short action-packed scene HERE.

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