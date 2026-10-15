“Superhaze” Goes Viral, But Weather Agencies Say It’s Unlikely

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With the forest fire situation in Indonesia’s Kalimantan and Sumatra seemingly not ending anytime soon, it’s understandable that the surrounding regions might be concerned about a far more dire disaster situation developing.

A post on Threads went viral recently after a user shared an alleged heat map that forecasts movement of smoke over Indonesia and Malaysia.

The post has garnered 19,000 likes, 969 comments, 5,900 reposts and 7,600 shares at the time of writing.

In his caption, he mentions a “superhaze” — a phenomenon where smoke from both Kalimantan and Sumatra combine into one large body of toxic haze over the region.

“Get ready guys, Superhaze is happening right now in Malaysia. The smoke from Kalimantan and Sumatra are combining and entering the peninsula’s airspace. Singapore and Thailand are also affected now,” said the Threads user.

However, Malaysians are advised not to give too much concern over a “superhaze”.

A meteorologist from Universiti Malaya, Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Azizan Abu Samah, was quoted in a Sinar Daily report recently as saying the haze issue should subside by November.

“Once the northeast monsoon sets in, or the wind changes from southerly or southwesterly, the smoke plume from Kalimantan and southern Sumatra would be blown away from the peninsula and Sarawak.

“So, a bit of patience. The haze issue will be gone by November,” Azizan said.

Weather and environmetal agency reports suggest “superhaze” is unlikely to happen

While the concern above is valid, the latest official outlooks suggest the changing monsoon winds would help disperse the haze over Malaysia, rather than necessarily combine smoke from Sumatra and Kalimantan into one larger plume.

As of 15 October 2026, there are statements from Malaysian authorities and the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) that suggest the unlikely possibility of a “superhaze”.

According to a report by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) Director-General Dr. Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the monsoon transition, expected to run from 9 October to the end of the month, would bring weak winds from various directions, along with thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The department said transboundary haze should gradually diminish as wind patterns change.

Meanwhile, the Department of Environment (DOE) on 5 October also highlighted the changing monsoon patterns.

DOE deputy director-general (development) Azuri Azizah Saedon said increased rainfall and changes in wind direction during the monsoon transition could improve Malaysia’s haze situation. She also noted that the northeast monsoon, which typically brings more rainfall, should offer further relief.

In short, changing and unpredictable wind strengths and direction would likely not allow the smoke from both Indonesian regions to combine into one disastrous cloud of haze.

However, the ASMC warns that below-normal rainfall and El Niño conditions could keep fire activity and smoke haze elevated across parts of the region. It identifies a continuing risk of transboundary haze under prevailing southeasterly or southwesterly winds, while increased showers towards the end of October could begin improving conditions.

Environmental Minister: “The haze might ease off in two weeks”

According to a Malay Mail report dated 13 October 2026, Deputy Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said the haze affecting Malaysia’s air quality since 8 August is expected to gradually subside over the next two weeks.

He clarified that this would be thanks to changing wind patterns as the northeast monsoon season kicks in.

“However, I want to emphasise that the changes in weather conditions alone are not a long-term solution to the haze issue. It could happen again.

“Fire prevention efforts must therefore address the problem at its source. Domestic enforcement must be strengthened, while regional cooperation must be enhanced to reduce the risk of similar incidents recurring,” he said during a Special Chamber session in the Dewan Rakyat.

Syed Ibrahim was responding to concerns raised by Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka), who described the haze as a national crisis affecting public health, safety, the economy and public well-being.

For now, Malaysia’s air quality is at the mercy of the season’s transitional period, with the only hope being the northeast monsoon season coming into full swing, and sweeping the transboundary haze away.

READ MORE: Indonesia Is Not Declaring Forest Fires As National Disaster For Now

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Haze Help Offer Is Still Hanging – Jakarta’s Own Official Says The Helicopters Can Fly, But Not Through This Haze

READ MORE: Indonesian Official On Haze Criticism: “We Send Oxygen Too”

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Haze Help Offer Is Still Hanging – Jakarta’s Own Official Says The Helicopters Can Fly, But Not Through This Haze

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