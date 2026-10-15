Source: Rumours Of Helmy Being Dropped In Melaka Polls Untrue

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Rumours that Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halim will be dropped as a candidate in the upcoming Melaka State Election (PRN) have been dismissed as untrue.

An Umno source rejected the speculation, saying Mohd Noor Helmy, better known on social media as Dak Mat or Helmy Duyong, is expected to defend the seat he currently holds.

“The news claiming that Mohd Noor Helmy will be dropped is not true. As of now, there have been no changes regarding the seat he will contest,” the source told TRP when contacted, implying that Mohd Noor Helmy would be allowed to defend his Duyong state seat.



Mohd Noor Helmy won the Duyong state seat with a slim majority in 2021, helping Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) to reclaim the seat from Pakatan Harapan (PH).

However, the source declined to comment further or speculate on the matter.

The rumours began circulating on social media after an account on Threads claimed that several prominent Umno figures in Melaka could be dropped as candidates in the upcoming state election.

Those reportedly at risk of being dropped include caretaker state executive councillor Datuk Rahmad Mariman, Mohd Noor Helmy himself and former chief minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

However, Sulaiman has since indicated that he would contest in the Nov 14 state election if instructed to do so by Umno, despite previously expressing his intention to sit out the polls.

“Whoever is nominated and instructed by the party, we are obliged to help. Although I have already expressed my intention to step down, if I am asked or required to do so, we must still help and contest,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

The three-term Lendu assemblyman was the immediate predecessor of current Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Ab Rauf Yusoh, who took over the post in March 2023.

Meanwhile, Umno Youth chief and caretaker Melaka state executive councillor Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh is expected to vacate the Merlimau seat, which he currently holds.

According to several local media reports, the outspoken leader is expected to contest a different seat to make way for PAS to contest in Merlimau.

Malaysiakini reported that Akmal could now moved to either Serkam or Sungai Rambai, two neighbouring constituencies traditionally associated with Umno.

The 16th Melaka state election will take place on 14 Nov with nominations set on 31 Oct and early voting on 10 Nov.

READ MORE: Melaka To Hit The Polls 14 November

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