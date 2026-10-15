Radzi Jidin Calls For Probe Into Alleged Airport Insider In Japan Cocaine Case

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Putrajaya MP Datuk Radzi Jidin has called for an investigation into allegations that an insider helped five Malaysians smuggle cocaine into Japan by ensuring they could pass through airport security without being checked.

The former education minister made the call after one of the five suspects arrested over an alleged attempt to smuggle cocaine into Japan claimed that airport personnel had been paid to facilitate their passage.

Although the suspect reportedly did not identify the airport where the alleged arrangement took place, Radzi pointed out that the group had departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA T2) before being arrested at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

“But the fact is, they departed from KLIA Terminal 2 before being detained in Haneda, Tokyo. This is deeply embarrassing for the country!

“No matter how sophisticated a security system is, it can be compromised without integrity. Investigate this allegation! Bring those involved to justice!” Radzi wrote on Threads.

He had earlier cited a report by Japanese broadcaster Fuji News Network (FNN), which quoted one of the suspects as claiming that airport personnel had been paid to allow them to pass through without inspection.

“I was told airport staff had already been paid, so we wouldn’t be checked. That’s why I felt relieved,” FNN reported the suspect as saying, according to local media reports.

Suspects Allegedly Recruited As Drug Mules Over Financial Problems

According to FNN, the five Malaysians allegedly agreed to act as drug mules because they were facing financial difficulties before attempting to smuggle cocaine concealed beneath their shoe insoles into Japan.

READ MORE: Paid RM8,000 Each Via Telegram To Carry RM3.1 Mil Of Cocaine In Their Shoes: Five Malaysians Arrested In Tokyo

The operation was uncovered after Japanese customs officers became suspicious of one suspect wearing shoes with unusually thick soles. A subsequent inspection led to the discovery of the drugs.

Each suspect was believed to be carrying approximately one kilogramme of cocaine, with about 500 grammes concealed in each shoe.

Bukit Aman To Send Investigators To Japan

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that two Malaysian men and three women were arrested on Oct 10.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would send an investigative team to Japan to obtain further information about the arrests, including whether the case was linked to Malaysian or international drug trafficking syndicates.

MAHB Says Airport Scanners Cannot Identify Drugs

In August, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani, whose company manages 39 airports in Malaysia, confirmed that airport security scanners in the country are not designed to identify whether scanned objects contain drugs.

He said the scanners were primarily designed to detect security threats, particularly explosives and firearms.

His remarks followed a drug-smuggling case involving a Malaysian pilot in Indonesia.

Mohd Izani said enforcement against drug smuggling at the country’s entry points fell under the jurisdiction of the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) and other relevant agencies, according to their respective roles, laws and mandates.

However, he said MAHB would take appropriate action if investigations uncovered the involvement of any insiders in the drug-smuggling case involving a co-pilot who had passed through security screening at KLIA, Utusan Malaysia reported.

READ MORE: Malaysian Co-Pilot Among 13 Arrested in Laos Meth Bust — Third Such Case Since July

READ MORE: A Malaysia Airlines Pilot Landed In Jakarta With 26kg Of Ecstasy, A RM50,000 Promise, And Cocaine In His System

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