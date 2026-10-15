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PPUM’s Broken Lifts Have Been A Problem Since At Least 2014, Patients And Staff Say
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PPUM’s Broken Lifts Have Been A Problem Since At Least 2014, Patients And Staff Say

With only two of six elevators reportedly working at Menara Selatan, patients unable to use stairs are left stranded while healthcare workers struggle to transport the critically ill. Former patients claim the problem has persisted for over a decade and remains unresolved.

by
October 15, 2026
In Brief
  • PPUM's lifts have allegedly been broken since at least 2014, with only two of six elevators currently working.
  • Patients and healthcare workers are frustrated, urging authorities to resolve the long-standing lift problem soon.

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Patients and healthcare workers at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) have allegedly put up with a lack of working elevators in the building for years. And they’re getting fed up with it.

Facebook user Mogana Thamaraichelven, who’s also a patient in PPUM, shared her recent experience and confirmed recurring issues with the lifts at Menara Selatan in the hospital.

In the video, she claimed that only two of the hospital’s six elevators are working. As a result, those two are constantly overcrowded, leaving patients and healthcare workers to use the stairs, which isn’t a realistic option for many patients.

Healthcare workers are also frustrated because the broken elevators make it harder to transport patients, and they have urged patients to report the problem as well.

Mogana made the video in hopes that the relevant authorities and ministries take a serious look at the issue and resolve the problem soon.

Comments under Mogana’s video suggest the elevator problem is a long-standing one.

One netizen, who said they were a patient there in 2019, claimed the lifts were already faulty back then, while another, who said they were a student in 2014, made a similar claim. Another patient claimed that the lifts in Menara Timur are facing the same problem.

Netizens acknowledged that PPUM offers good medical service, but said the building needs better-working lifts.

TRP has reached out to PPUM for comments.

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