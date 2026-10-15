PPUM’s Broken Lifts Have Been A Problem Since At Least 2014, Patients And Staff Say
With only two of six elevators reportedly working at Menara Selatan, patients unable to use stairs are left stranded while healthcare workers struggle to transport the critically ill. Former patients claim the problem has persisted for over a decade and remains unresolved.
In Brief
- PPUM's lifts have allegedly been broken since at least 2014, with only two of six elevators currently working.
- Patients and healthcare workers are frustrated, urging authorities to resolve the long-standing lift problem soon.