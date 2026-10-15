Malaysia Toilet Of The Year Awards 2026 Is Coming This 20 October

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One of the most important things in our lives is getting its very own awards here in Malaysia.

The Toilet of the Year Awards 2026 (TOTYA’26) is being held this 20 October, at the Pavilion Arena in Pavilion Damansara Heights.

Officiating the modern day plumbing event is Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming.

According to his ministry, the awards are part of efforts in recognising excellence in preparation and management of clean, comfortable, quality, and user-friendly toilets.

“TOTYA’26 reflects the ongoing commitment of the Ministry of Housing and Local Government in strengthening the culture of hygiene, raising the standards of public restrooms, as well as fostering awareness among the public on the importance of cleanliness and environmental comfort,” said the ministry in a Facebook post.

More than 11,000 public and school toilets have been upgraded since 2023

Malaysia’s efforts in improving its public bowel and bladder-relieving facilities have shown promising results.

According to a report by The Star, a total of 11,835 public toilets nationwide have been upgraded since the launch of the Bersih, Menawan, Wangi (BMW) toilet initiative in 2023.

Of the 10,243 toilets, more than 80 percent are located in schools while the remainig 1,592 are in public facilities.

In the same report, Nga noted that 3,182 of the 3,940 public toilets managed by local authorities earned a rating of four stars or above.

“Public toilets reflect a nation’s level of civilisation, cleanliness, culture, urban image, and overall progress,” he said at the launch of the country’s first BMW-i toilet at Dataran Putra, adding that the clean, attractive and pleasant-smelling toilet marks the ministry’s latest effort to improve public amenities through smart technology.

High-tech toilets to make things pleasant, whether it’s for number one or two

The new and improved toilets feature automatic toilet seat covers and flushing systems, touchless taps and soap dispensers, as well as an Internet of Things-based fragrance system.

They also have environmental sensors to track temperature, humidity, ammonia levels, lighting, air quality, and cubicle occupancy indications.

A user feedback panel, an automated floor-cleaning and drying system, a smoke detector, a user traffic meter, and a mobile application for monitoring cleaning jobs are additional features.

Additionally, a monitoring dashboard is employed to increase operational effectiveness and maintenance.

“the use of smart technology allows cleanliness and maintenance levels to be monitored more efficiently, systematically, and continuously for the wellbeing of the people and to elevate the country’s image,” Nga said.

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