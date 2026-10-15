Form 4 Student Charged With Murder Of Irene Sofiya In Yong Peng

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A 16-year-old Form Four student has been charged with the murder of Irene Sofiya Mohd Khairool Faisal, who was found dead at a secondary school in Yong Peng, Johor, earlier this month.

According to Malaysiakini, the charge was read out at the Batu Pahat Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 15 October.

However, no plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court for trial.

The accused’s identity has not been disclosed by the media, in line with the convention of protecting the identities of minors involved in criminal proceedings.

Accused Allegedly Committed Murder At School

According to the charge, the teenager allegedly murdered Irene Sofiya at the school hall of SMK Dato Seth in Yong Peng between 2.30pm and 4pm on 3 October.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years upon conviction.

The accused was not offered bail.

The case is scheduled for mention again on 22 December to allow the prosecution to obtain the forensic pathology and post-mortem reports.

Irene Sofiya Died From Blunt Force Trauma

Irene Sofiya’s death came to light on 3 October, when she was found unconscious and covered in blood at the school hall.

Police subsequently confirmed that she had died from injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

A metal rod was reportedly believed to have been used in the killing.

The case has drawn public attention due to the young age of both the victim and the accused, as well as the fact that the incident allegedly took place within a school.

The case will proceed through the courts, with further developments expected following the next mention date.

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