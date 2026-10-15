Don’t Assume Drugs Found Overseas Point To Police Failures, Says Criminologist

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When news broke that several suspected drug mules had been caught attempting to smuggle illegal substances into other countries, many were quick to point fingers at local authorities.

However, criminologist Kamal Affandi Hashim said the reality was not as straightforward as assuming that such cases were evidence of weaknesses or lapses within the police force.

He said the public should consider the possibility that enforcement authorities may be acting on security intelligence and allowing certain suspects to proceed as part of its investigative strategy.

Kamal explained that authorities might have operational reasons or urgent intelligence requirements that call for a different approach, including monitoring suspected drug mules to identify the individuals supplying and receiving the drugs.

“Sometimes, we need to understand the entire organisation. The key question is who is supplying the drugs and who is receiving them,” he told TRP when contacted today.

Kamal was commenting on the growing number of cases involving Malaysians allegedly recruited as drug mules, including the recent case in Japan.

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He added that Malaysian authorities could face limitations in investigating the receiving end of a drug trafficking operation if it was based overseas.

“For instance, if drugs were discovered in Japan, Japanese authorities would be in a better position to investigate the local recipients and the wider network operating within their jurisdiction,” he added.

Kamal said the discovery of drugs in a destination country could provide the legal basis for that country’s enforcement authorities to conduct investigations into the suspected trafficking network.

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He stressed that investigations into transnational drug trafficking required cooperation between authorities in different countries, particularly when the suspected criminal network extended outside of Malaysia’s borders.

Kamal also cautioned against judging enforcement decisions solely based on what the public sees, as intelligence-led operations and investigative strategies may not always be apparent.

“The reality of what happens behind the scenes in law enforcement is different from what you see on the streets,” he stressed.

He also stressed that Malaysian airports are not as inadequate as the public might perceive, saying that they operate in compliance with international standards.

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