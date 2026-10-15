BYD Driver Claims Trial To Three Charges Over Fatal Jalan Kuching Crash

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A 24-year-old man accused of causing a fatal road accident that claimed the life of a five-year-old girl along Jalan Kuching in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday has pleaded not guilty to all three charges against him.

Raeven Goh entered the plea before magistrate Aliaa Anwar at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrates’ Court today.

Goh, who works as a bank assistant sales manager, is accused of causing the death of Asiah Ahmad Syahir by driving recklessly along Jalan Kuching towards Segambut on Oct 10.

According to FMT, Goh was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for a prison term of between two and 10 years, a fine of RM5,000 to RM20,000, and disqualification from holding a driving licence for at least three years upon conviction.

He also claimed trial to a charge of reckless and dangerous driving under Section 42(1) of the same Act. The offence carries a maximum five-year jail term, a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000, and disqualification from holding a driving licence for at least two years upon conviction.

Goh further pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to stop his vehicle after the accident, under Section 52(1) of the Act. The offence carries a maximum fine of RM2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

The magistrate granted bail of RM36,000, with one surety for each charge.

The court also ordered Goh to surrender his passport and suspended his driving licence pending the disposal of the case.

The case was fixed for mention on Nov 19.

Victim’s Family Seeks Justice

The family of the late Asiah Ahmad Syahir is seeking justice for the five-year-old girl, who was killed in the crash.

Asiah was travelling in a Perodua Bezza with her parents and younger sibling when their vehicle was hit by a BYD Seal driven by Goh.

She was pronounced dead while being taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) after suffering severe head injuries in the collision.

READ MORE: Family Seeks Justice For Five-Year-Old Killed In Jalan Kuching Crash

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