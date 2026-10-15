8,878 Omoda 5 Owners Can Claim Free Repair At Any Authorised Chery Centre
Following a rear axle detachment incident in Johor earlier this month, Chery Malaysia has launched a recall campaign covering 8,878 units of the Omoda 5 C and H variants. No appointment is necessary — owners may walk in to any authorised service centre once replacement parts arrive.
Credit: Chery Malaysia & alvis.law_official/Threads
In Brief
- Chery Malaysia is recalling 8,878 Omoda 5 vehicles (C & H variants) for free inspection and replacement at authorised service centres.
- Owners can check their VIN on the Chery Malaysia website and contact the Chery Careline at 03-93880888 for more details.
- This is not the first rear axle detachment issue for the Omoda 5, which has since been discontinued and replaced by the Chery 05.