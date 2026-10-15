8,878 Omoda 5 Owners Can Claim Free Repair At Any Authorised Chery Centre

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On 12 October, Chery Auto Malaysia announced that it’s recalling its Omoda 5 cars following the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) temporary suspension of the vehicle’s type approval (VTA).

This follows a driver’s report that the rear axle of an Omoda 5 detached while the vehicle was on the road along Jalan Pandan, near AEON Mall Tebrau City, on 6 October.

Chery Malaysia said the recall campaign will cover a total of 8,878 Omoda 5 vehicles, both C & H variants.

Under the campaign, owners of affected vehicles are eligible for a complimentary inspection and replacement at any authorised Chery service centre nationwide.

The company added that it’s expediting the delivery of replacement components, and that the first shipment has been dispatched. The parts will then be delivered to service centres in stages.

Check Your VIN, Then Call the Careline

Vehicle owners can verify whether their vehicle is included in the campaign by checking their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Chery Malaysia website.

For more information regarding the recall campaign, customers can contact the Chery Careline at 03-93880888.

This is not the first time the Chery Omoda 5 has suffered a rear axle detachment. In 2024, a similar incident occurred, prompting Chery Malaysia to recall 600 units before JPJ issued its own statement. The cause was traced to a miscalibrated welding tip.

The Omoda 5 has since been discontinued and replaced by the Chery 05, which launched in September 2025.

READ MORE: JPJ Pulls Chery Omoda 5’s Type Approval, No New Units Can Be Registered Until Safety Investigation Clears

READ MORE: A Chery SUV Lost Both Rear Wheels On A Johor Road, Critics Said Chinese Cars Should Not Be Bought

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