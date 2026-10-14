[WATCH] Elderly Motorist Drives 130 Metres Along Railway Tracks In Port Klang
The 60-year-old was reportedly driving home to Kuala Lumpur when he entered the railway tracks late Sunday night.
In Brief
- A 60-year-old man accidentally drove his Lexus RX along railway tracks for 130 metres in Port Klang late Sunday night.
- KTMB personnel managed to remove the car from the tracks at around 1.40am, about two hours after the incident.
- The case is being investigated under Section 62 of the Railway Act 1991, though no casualties were reported.