[WATCH] Elderly Motorist Drives 130 Metres Along Railway Tracks In Port Klang

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An elderly motorist, driving a Lexus RX to his home, ended up driving along railway tracks for about 130 metres before reaching a train station in Port Klang late Sunday night.

South Klang district police chief ACP Lim Jit Huey said the incident occurred at about 11.40pm on Oct 11 at the Jalan Limbungan Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) railway station in Port Klang, Selangor.

“Preliminary investigations found that the 60-year-old local man was driving home to Kuala Lumpur when he entered the railway tracks and continued driving for approximately 130 metres until he reached the station at Jalan Limbungan.

“KTMB personnel subsequently managed to remove the car from the railway tracks at about 1.40am.

“The case is being investigated by KTMB under Section 62 of the Railway Act 1991,” Lim said in a statement.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

In a viral video of the incident, the man was seen standing next to his car along the tracks, with KTMB employees in the area sounding bewildered at what they were witnessing.

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