Three Teens Rushed To Hospital After Flagpole Breaches Power Line Safety Zone At Kedah Night Procession
Three teenage boys were electrocuted when a bamboo flagpole drifted too close to a high-voltage line during a Kedah religious procession — and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) says the pole had already breached the minimum safe clearance distance before the electrical arc struck.
In Brief
- Three teenagers were electrocuted after a flagpole, lifted by strong winds, breached the safety zone of a high-voltage power line.
- TNB confirmed the incident was caused by an electrical arc and urged the public to keep tall structures away from power lines.