Three Teens Rushed To Hospital After Flagpole Breaches Power Line Safety Zone At Kedah Night Procession

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Three teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, were injured after they were electrocuted during the Tokong Sayur procession in Mergong, Alor Setar in Kedah on 14 October.

The boys were part of the thousand-strong procession that was marching along the main road at about 9pm.

One of the boys carried a procession flag mounted on a bamboo pole while the two other boys were standing beside him.

Reports indicated that the flagpole was lifted by strong winds during light rain, bringing it too close to the high-voltage power line. The current caused the boys to fall and they were rushed to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) for treatment.

The boys’ conditions have not been made known, but they were treated in the red zone.

Mergong Vegetable Temple Association Secretary Chah Boon Chuan said the annual procession was on its fourth day and it was the first time such an incident occurred.

Tenaga Nasional explains what happened

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) expressed deep sympathy for the victims and prays for their speedy recovery. TNB said it would cooperate with the authorities to assist in investigations.

TNB said the incident occurred when a flagpole got too close to a high-voltage line, causing an electrical arc. The tall pole had encroached within the safe clearance distance of the transmission line, setting off the discharge.

The public is urged to keep tall structures, such as flagpoles, well away from power lines.

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