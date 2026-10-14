Strong Winds Lift Perodua Alza Off The Ground In Kota Damansara

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While tornadoes are uncommon in Malaysia, smaller whirlwinds have been reported from time to time.

However, it is still startling to witness one powerful enough to lift a car into the air amid traffic, as seen in a viral video recorded in Kota Damansara during a heavy downpour yesterday.

The video shows a blue Perodua Alza being lifted off the ground before crashing into a nearby white Perodua Ativa.

The whirlwind can then be seen moving away from the area, with no other vehicles apparently affected in the footage.

The video was uploaded to Threads by user @zhaeim, who captioned it simply: “Kuasa alam” which translated to the power of nature.

Whirlwind Allegedly Uproots Trees In Another Area

The incident did not end there, as another social media user claimed that the whirlwind moved to a different area, where it uprooted several trees.

“The tornado passed over this field after passing the Kota Damansara toll plaza. It went on to lay down almost 50% of the large trees, despite their seemingly strong roots,” wrote @tuanmell.

However, the claims made by social media users have not been independently verified.

Social Media Users Debate Possible Causes

The incident also prompted a range of reactions online, with some users linking the phenomenon to what they perceived as rising immoral behaviour in the country.

“There were no such things in Malaysia in the past. What does this signify, gentlemen? So let us look out for one another. Wrongdoing in Malaysia must be curbed before a greater calamity strikes,” wrote @myguardmgt.

Others, however, suggested that environmental degradation and the destruction of forests could be contributing factors behind such occurrences.

“One of the reasons tornadoes are becoming more frequent in Malaysia is that our forests are increasingly damaged.

“Trees in forests actually function as windbreaks. When forests are stripped bare, the land’s resistance to the wind is reduced,” wrote user @tribekakchikbookmall.

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