Strong Winds Lift Perodua Alza Off The Ground In Kota Damansara

The incident also prompted a range of reactions online, with some users linking the phenomenon to what they perceived as rising immoral behaviour in the country.
“There were no such things in Malaysia in the past. What does this signify, gentlemen? So let us look out for one another. Wrongdoing in Malaysia must be curbed before a greater calamity strikes,” wrote @myguardmgt.
Others, however, suggested that environmental degradation and the destruction of forests could be contributing factors behind such occurrences.
“One of the reasons tornadoes are becoming more frequent in Malaysia is that our forests are increasingly damaged.
“Trees in forests actually function as windbreaks. When forests are stripped bare, the land’s resistance to the wind is reduced,” wrote user @tribekakchikbookmall.