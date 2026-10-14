Oriental Kopi Under Fire For Menu Only Being In English And Chinese

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Kopitiam chain Oriental Kopi, famous for their signature egg tarts, polo buns, and Nanyang-style coffee, recently struck a nerve among Malaysians when some social media users pointed out the abscence of the national language on their menu.

Photos and screenshots of the eatery’s menu are now being widely circulated on Threads, showing descriptions of its food items only in English and Chinese languages.

“As a Malaysian brand, it’s basic expectation to include Malay as part of menus, signage, etc.” said one Threads user.

Some have even called for a boycott against the brand, at least until it amends its menu to include Bahasa Melayu.

They also pointed out that other Malaysian kopitiam brands, such as OldTown, using English, Malay, and Chinese writing in their menus.

Some argued other local brands do not use Bahasa Melayu in their menus either

A handful of people on social media asked why Oriental Kopi is being singled out, when other local chain food and beverage brands have menus that don’t use Bahasa Melayu either.

One Threads user asked: “Question — do you ask Zus Coffee, Verrona Hills, or Tealive why their menu is not in Bahasa? They are all proud Malaysians as well. I’m asking with an inquisitive tone.

“All their menus are in English but they don’t have Chinese so if your real problem is that perhaps question that. They may explain that they have Chinese tourists as customers but at least you’re questioning the right thing. Don’t get me wrong I have nothing against having Bahasa in menu. I’m questioning why Oriental Kopi is singled out.”

Another Threads user highlighted two more brands: Luck Bros Kopi and Tea Garden as having similar styles and structue to Oriental Kopi, including their menus.

He also asked why Oriental Kopi is getting singled out when there are other Malaysian F&B brands out there that do not use Bahasa Melayu in their menus.

One more Threads user thought singling out Oriental Kopi for its menu with no Bahasa Melayu is preposterous, and that anyone who is concerned about it should apply the same view to every F&B business in Malaysia.

“If you’re genuinely fighting for BM, then apply the same standard to EVERY F&B business in Malaysia, regardless of ownership, race, or target audience. Plenty of businesses use English, Chinese, or a combination of languages depending on who they’re catering to,” he said.

Founder of Oriental Kopi responds to menu backlash

The founder of Oriental Kopi, Calvin Chan, responded to the original Threads post that critiqued his kopitiam’s menu.

“Hi @perakoghang, thank you for your comments and views, we appreciate them greatly.

“As a brand that was born in Malaysia, we continue to respect Bahasa Melayu as our national language.

“We apologise for our shortcomings. We value the concern towards Oriental Kopi and will give space and opportunities to improve in this aspect,” Calvin said.

Oriental Kopi is publicly listed on Bursa Malaysia and owns more than 30 outlets across Peninsular Malaysia alongside additional locations in Singapore.

Headquartered in Puchong, Selangor, the brand was founded in 2020 in Johor.

It is also Shariah-Compliant and has 28 outlets that hold halal certifications by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

The Nanyang-style kopitiam is regularly packed and sees long queues due to its popularity.

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