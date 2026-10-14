Muralist Reveals He’s Being Paid Up To Six Digits To Paint Zoo Negara Wall

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The creative industry in Malaysia does not usually get the recognition and reward it deserves, especially for aspiring artists.

But in some cases, a handful of talented individuals get the level of appreciation that many seek.

One muralist has revealed that his efforts over the years have not gone to waste, as his wall paintings have finally achieved the kind of recognition he has been aiming for, along with a just reward.

He started from zero, with murals that only cost in the hundreds of ringgit

Mural artist and illustrator Nas Suha (@nassuha_) was responding to a Threads post by user @bylittleroselle that asked: “Who is a brand owner who started from zero and now have successfully achieved your target? Please tell us a bit about your experience and struggle to inject some encouragement in all of us.”

Nas said he charged his first mural for RM250, but the customer complained it was too expensive and paid him RM150 instead.

He remained quiet and accepted the RM150, and moved on.

Later in 2022, Nas said Malaysian telco giant Maxis paid him about RM60,000 to paint a large mural in Kuala Terengganu.

“Now? I’m being paid RM100,000 to complete a mural, the longest one I’ve ever painted this year, at Zoo Negara,” he said, emphasising that it will all be drawn by hand.

He used to study aircraft maintenance engineering

In a Threads post dated 10 March 2026, Nas shared that he once studied aircraft maintenance engineering for five years, and even received an aircraft maintenance “Redbook” which is an official record used by aircraft maintenance technicians and engineers to document hands-on training, completed maintenance tasks, and working experience.

He said he would frequently receive negative comments about not continuing his career as an engineer.

“I don’t know what to say. My work as a painter would sometimes earn me RM4,000 and sometimes RM2,000.

“My current project pays me an average of RM1,700 per day over two months,” he said, adding that as long as he’s doing what makes him happy, he’s willing to accept the losses from not being an engineer.

His murals are all over KL and other states in Malaysia

Many of you might have come across Nas’ artwork when you’re walking around the capital city.

For example, this mural on a building housing Zus Coffee along Kasturi Walk, Petaling Street, is one that is hard to miss.

What’s impressive about his murals are not only the scale of them, but also the attention to detail. These are not the drawings of a four-year-old, but of someone who has natural talent and skills that were honed over years.

Many brands have also recognised his work, and reached out to him to have his art prominently featured alongside their businesses and on products.

Pic: Threads / @nassuha_

Pic: Threads / @nassuha_

Nas’ journey and dedication to his craft proves that there’s still hope for those who are in Malaysia’s creative industry.

Given the consistency, uniqeness, and the right opportunities, one can make a living as an artist in Malaysia.

Now all we need is for government agencies to stop employing artificial intelligence in every promotional material for the country and start paying human talents like Nas instead. Then, and only then, will the creative prides of Malaysia soar.

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