MACC Officer Accused Of Taking RM350,000, But The Accuser Is Also Under Probe
Police are reopening a case that MACC itself closed eight years ago, raising questions about who watches the watchdog.
In Brief
- A senior MACC officer is alleged to have received RM350,000 in 2017, prompting police to open two investigation papers.
- The accuser is also under probe for defamation and possible misuse of network facilities under Malaysian law.
- MACC had previously investigated the case in 2018 and closed it after finding no evidence of wrongdoing.