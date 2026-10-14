MACC Officer Accused Of Taking RM350,000, But The Accuser Is Also Under Probe

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A senior Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer is alleged to have received RM350,000 from an individual in 2017.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk M. Kumar said police opened two investigation papers after a police report was lodged over the matter.

One investigation paper was opened under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which deals with public servants accepting valuable items without consideration from persons connected to their official duties. Upon conviction, it carries imprisonment of up to two years, a fine, or both.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation, which carries a maximum two-year prison sentence, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Police are also probing possible offences under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which covers the misuse of network facilities or services. Offenders, if convicted, face a fine of up to RM500,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both.

Police will apply to the Public Prosecutor for an Order to Investigate under Section 108(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code. This would let them record witness statements and confirm the status of MACC’s earlier investigations.

The public is advised to avoid making speculations and to use social media responsibly.

MACC had already investigated the case in 2018, but closed it after finding no wrongdoing.

On 10 October, the Malaysian Corruption Watch (MCW) urged MACC and the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB) to investigate promptly to protect the agency’s integrity.

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