Emart24 CEO Says SARA Programme Hurting Convenience Stores Left Out Of Scheme

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The Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme is allegedly hurting convenience stores that are not participating in the initiative, as consumers turn to other retailers to purchase essential goods using government aid.

Emart24 Holdings Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Vuitton Pang, who oversees the 24-hour convenience store chain with 110 outlets across Malaysia, said the company had experienced a significant decline in sales and customer traffic following the expansion of SARA.

“Since SARA expanded, our sales of everyday essentials have dropped by more than 25% and customer footfall down 20%,” he said in a video uploaded to Facebook.

Pang said retailers participating in the programme had reportedly recorded revenue growth of 13.6%, although he acknowledged that multiple factors could have contributed to the increase.

“Now I’m not saying SARA itself caused those profit decline but at emart24 we are facing the pressure first hand.

“Customers can use SARA at qualified retail store, but not at ours.”

SARA Expansion Raises Questions Over Retailer Access

He added that the decline in customer traffic had affected not only sales of essential goods but also the chain’s ready-to-eat and grab-and-go food offerings.

“I support helping Malaysian afford essentials but shouldn’t SARA be about what Malaysian can buy rather than who they bought it from.

“If we are selling the same approved essentials, why shouldn’t Malaysian be able to buy them at our stores too.”

SARA is an extension of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) initiative, providing cashless assistance to eligible recipients to help them purchase essential goods and ease the burden of rising living costs.

Recipients can use the assistance to purchase approved essential items, including dry food products such as bread and rice.

Under Budget 2027, the government announced plans to expand the range of eligible purchases to include fresh food items.

There are approximately 15,000 retail outlets participating in the SARA programme, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim saying the initiative would be expanded further.

How To Become A SARA Merchant

According to a report by the NST in January this year, merchants interested in joining the SARA programme need to offer items from at least seven of the 14 essential goods categories to qualify.

The 14 essential goods categories under the SARA programme include rice, eggs, bread, flour, cooking oil, biscuits, instant noodles, beverages, canned food, condiments and seasonings, personal hygiene products, household cleaning products, approved medicines authorised by the Ministry of Health and school supplies.

The report, quoting Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong, said other requirements include operating a grocery store, having a valid registration with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), holding a valid business premises licence, possessing a Tax Identification Number (TIN) and using a Point-of-Sale (POS) system.

Interested merchants can contact the MyKasih Foundation, the agency responsible for implementing the SARA programme, to enquire about joining the scheme.

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