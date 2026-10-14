Budget 2027: Every Malaysian Turns 18 With An EPF Account From Now On, But Will They Use It?

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As announced in Budget 2027, all Malaysian citizens will be automatically registered as Employees Provident Fund (EPF) members upon turning 18.

This was done in hopes of encouraging earlier retirement savings and improving social protection, even if youths have not joined the formal workforce yet. Previously, registration only happened when EPF received an individual’s first contribution from an employer, or via voluntary self-registration.

However, savings will not accumulate automatically unless active contributions are made through employment or voluntary deposits.

Further details regarding launch timelines and full operational mechanics will be rolled out by EPF in time.

Reception of the news has been positive. The Borneo Post reported that parents see the move as a chance to help their children start building savings early, giving them a solid financial head start.

When asked how the initiative could be improved, one parent suggested that an initial government contribution would encourage more young people to save in their EPF accounts.

Why Saving in EPF Early Matters

The EPF is Malaysia’s main retirement savings fund, built on monthly contributions from both employees and employers, making it the financial safety net many Malaysians rely on after they stop working. That is why participation matters.

As of the end of June, the fund had 18.5 million members, but only 10.95 million were active, having made at least one contribution in the past 12 months. The gap between the two figures shows that a sizeable share of members are not saving regularly.

READ MORE: Want Your Kid To Retire Rich? Start Their EPF Account At 14

READ MORE: How Much Money Do You REALLY Need to Retire in Malaysia?

READ MORE: EPF Members Can Now Pass Retirement Savings To Family

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