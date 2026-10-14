Bersama Urges Independent Task Force To Probe Noorizwan’s Death In Custody

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The Working Group on Human Rights of Bersama, led by former Subang MP Wong Chen, has urged the government to establish an independent investigative body to probe the death of Noorizwan Zulkefly in custody.

In a statement, the group called on Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to explain why police allegedly kept Noorizwan’s family in the dark throughout his 12-day detention and to provide definitive details of the injuries he sustained.

The party also urged the Madani Government to be transparent on the proposed body’s finding – which they suggested should comprise of civil society representatives.

“The Madani Government must now publicly declare that if the independent body uncovers any wrongdoings, that the Government will undertake to criminally charge those responsible,” the statement reads.

The group urged for comprehensive reforms to standard operating procedures (SOPs) governing custodial detention, with the changes to be tabled within three months of its statement.

Among the proposed reforms are the installation of additional closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in lock-ups to eliminate blind spots, immediate medical examinations for detainees who sustain injuries, prompt access to lawyers for injured detainees and timely notification to family members of any injuries.

“It is high time for the Madani Government to undertake comprehensive reforms, strengthen independent oversight of law enforcement agencies, and take effective measures to end deaths in custody,” the group said.

“No one should lose their life while in the custody of the state.”

Bersama also pledged to stand in solidarity with Noorizwan’s family and said it would join a peaceful gathering scheduled for Oct 17 at Bukit Aman police headquarters.

Family Only Informed Of Noorizwan’s Detention After Death

Noorizwan, 42, was pronounced dead on Oct 1 after spending about 10 days in custody at the Cheras district police headquarters.

According to his brother, Nooranis Zulkefly, the family only learned of Noorizwan’s whereabouts after he was pronounced dead.

Nooranis said that the family was informed that the deceased was transferred from the Cheras district police headquarters to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) in Cheras on Sept 30.

“We were only informed at 8pm that my brother had died in police custody, even though he passed away at 1.52am,” Nooranis was quoted as saying by Malaysia Gazette.

He also questioned how his brother had died while he was in a police facility.

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