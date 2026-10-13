Two Boys Mauled By Stray Dogs In Johor, As Budget 2027 Leaves Stray Animal Policy In Limbo

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Two boys were attacked by a pack of eight stray dogs in separate incidents on the same day near a low-cost housing block in Lima Kedai, Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

The first victim, an 18-year-old, was attacked at about 6am, while the second, a seven-year-old, was attacked at around 3pm on 12 October.

Kota Iskandar assemblyman Datuk Pandak Ahmad said the 18-year-old boy managed to fend off the animals before fleeing to the building’s staircase. He sustained injuries to his leg.

At around 3pm, the seven-year-old was at a playground when the dogs charged at him, knocking him to the ground. A passer-by saw what was happening and hurled stones at the animals, driving them off so the boy could escape.

The child suffered wounds around his eye, neck, head and body, and was taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) for treatment.

Pandak said the incidents were concerning and called for an effective plan to resolve the issue of stray dogs.

He said yesterday that the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) would conduct an operation last night to address the stray dog problem in the area.

Debates on managing stray animal population

Managing the stray dog population responsibly has long been a divisive issue. On one side, the public is told that the Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage (TNRM) method is a proven way to control the stray animal population, though it needs adequate funding to work well.

On the other, local authorities are alleged not to share that view. Certain municipality councils have offered cash incentives to reward those who caught stray dogs. There are worries among animal rights groups that such initiative will encourage people to mistakenly capture or steal family pets in order to make quick money.

Before Budget 2027 was tabled, Political Secretary to the Prime Minister Datuk Azman Abidin said the government should provide specific annual allocations for stray animal welfare programmes. This was not specifically included in the budget announcements, but a few indirect avenues were introduced.

Under Budget 2027, pet owners get tax deductions for pet vaccination and adoption costs. This helps alleviate personal financial burden on individuals rescuing or caring for animals.

Although there is no nationwide TNRM requirement, funding provided to local governments still lets municipalities choose to partner with non-governmental organisations on small-scale trap-and-neuter pilot programmes.

READ MORE: The Dog Debate Malaysia Keeps Having, And The Licensing Fix Nobody Wants To Talk About

READ MORE: He Fell, Fought Off The Dogs, Then Ran Into The Sea: Kelantan Boy, 8, Survives Stray Dog Attack

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