Saifuddin: Children Of Malays And Foreign Muslim Spouses Can Be Registered As Malays

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Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says children from legally recognised marriages can be registered under either parent’s ethnicity, but foreign spouses do not automatically qualify for Bumiputera status.

Children born to Malaysians of Malay descent and foreign Muslim spouses can be registered as Malays, provided they are born from a legally recognised marriage, according to Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

As reported by the New Straits Times, Saifuddin clarified that parents in such marriages have the option of registering their children under either the Malaysian parent’s Malay ethnicity or the foreign parent’s ethnicity, subject to the applicable registration requirements.

The clarification addresses questions surrounding the registration of children whose parents come from different national and ethnic backgrounds, particularly when one parent is a Malaysian Malay and the other is a Muslim foreign national.

The option allows parents to choose how their children’s ethnicity is recorded without requiring the foreign parent to be classified as Malay.

Foreign Spouses Do Not Automatically Gain Bumiputera Status

Saifuddin stressed that the provision for children does not mean their foreign parents automatically become Malays or acquire Bumiputera status through marriage.

According to a separate report by Free Malaysia Today, the minister explained that the National Registration Department (JPN) does not classify foreign spouses as Malays solely because they are married to Malaysians of Malay descent.

He added that determining eligibility for Bumiputera status, including access to privileges reserved for the community, falls outside JPN’s jurisdiction.

Such eligibility is instead governed by the relevant laws, policies and conditions set by the authorities responsible for administering those benefits.

This distinction means that while a child may be registered under the Malay ethnicity of their Malaysian parent, the foreign parent’s own ethnic classification and eligibility for Bumiputera privileges remain separate matters.

What Parents Should Know

For couples in which one parent is a Malaysian Malay and the other is a foreign Muslim, the key consideration is whether their marriage is legally recognised and whether they meet the relevant registration requirements.

Parents can choose to register their children under either parent’s ethnicity, according to Saifuddin’s clarification.

However, registering a child as Malay should not be confused with automatically granting Malaysian citizenship or Bumiputera privileges to the foreign parent. These are separate matters governed by their respective requirements.

The clarification provides a clearer understanding of the options available to families with different ethnic and national backgrounds, while reinforcing that marriage to a Malaysian does not automatically confer the same status or privileges on a foreign spouse.

READ MORE: Brothers’ Dilemma: They Have Malaysian Birth Certs But Are Not Malaysians

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