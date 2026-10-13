MyLapor: New MySejahtera Feature Lets You Report Smokers In Non-Smoking Areas

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Remember when the MySejahtera app was created during the COVID-19 pandemic for us to check in at locations and hold our vaccination records?

MCO may be gone but the app never did. Now it has a feature that enables Malaysians to tell on people who are smoking in gazetted non-smoking areas around the country.

This goes for vapers too, in case you’re wondering if e-cigarettes are off the hook.

The feature is called MyLapor and it is integrated into the MySejahtera app, taking snitches complainants to a web portal where they can file a complaint against someone who is smoking or vaping where they’re not supposed to.

How does it work?

On the MySejahtera app, look for MyLapor and tap on “Submit your concern here”.

You will be taken to a form that you will need to fill up, and you’ll have to include photos of the offender in the act and details of the location.

After filling up the complaint form, hit submit and your report will be sent to district health offices for review and action.

You could also report other related offences such as if you see tobacco products being advertised and sold online or sale of smoking products to anyone under the age of 18.

Pic: MySejahtera / MyLapor

Upon further scrutiny of the feature, two standard safeguards appear to be missing on the web version of MyLapor — identity verification (full name, phone number, MyKad number), and photographic evidence.

This raises a security concern as the lack of verification may allow false or malicious complaints that could leave business owners vulnerable.

What happens if you’re caught smoking in a non-smoking area?

Under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) in Malaysia, smoking or vaping in a designated non-smoking area carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 upon conviction.

The MyLapor section on MySejahtera provides an infographic of the 28 locations where smoking is prohibited, including eateries, government premises, entertainment centres, and petrol station. So, if you’re a smoker you might want to have this list handy.

Pic: MySejahtera / MyLapor

Penalties for advertising and selling tobacco products online, and to minors

Section 9(1) of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) enforces an absolute ban on advertising, promoting, or sponsoring any smoking products, including traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and vapes.

For online platforms, this includes digital ads, social media posts, and online video or audio programs (like podcasts or vlogs).

The general penalties for individuals advertising tobacco and smoking products include a fine of up to RM30,000, imprisonment for up to 3 years, or both.

For companies and corporations guilty of the offence, a fine of up to RM300,000, imprisonment for up to 3 years for involved officers, or both.

Individuals guilty of selling or offering smoking products to minors will get a maximum fine of RM20,000 or up to one year in jail on their first offence. Repeat offences will result in a maximum fine of RM30,000 or up to two years in jail.

Companies selling smoking products to minors can get fined up to RM100,000 or jailed for not more than two years on its first offence, while a repeat offence will land them a fine of RM50,000 to RM300,000, or a maximum jail time of three years.

The MySejahtera app is available on Apple iOS and Android devices.

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