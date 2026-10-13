Malaysian Made Flying Taxi Ready To Soar

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The use of flying taxis — or electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft — could soon become a transportation option for the public, particularly in congested cities.

This follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last Saturday between the Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec) and TCab Tech to explore the commercialisation of the E20, a five-seater electric aircraft developed by the company.

Interestingly, the aircraft’s development involves a Malaysian-born aerospace engineer who has made a name for himself in the aviation industry.

Ng Yon Wui, 46, is an aerospace engineer with more than 20 years of experience spanning aircraft design, manufacturing and project management across China, Australia and Europe.

Born in Perak, he is the founder and chief executive officer of TCab Tech, a Shanghai-based developer of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

Throughout his career, Yon Wui has played a key role in advancing next-generation aviation technology, having led research and development for the Airbus A350 as head of engineering at Airbus China before overseeing eVTOL aircraft development as vice-general manager at Geely Terrafugia.

Selangor Partnership To Pave Way For Commercial Operations

Selangor Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said the collaboration between Sidec and TCab Tech would help the E20 secure the necessary certification and begin commercial operations in Malaysia.

“TCab Tech will also set up its Southeast Asia regional business centre in Selangor. Yon Wui has also been appointed industry advisor to Sidec. In that role, he’ll help grow Selangor’s high-tech industries, from aerospace to advanced air mobility.

“Selangor is getting a head start on the Low Altitude Economy, the next big thing in how we move,” Sze Han wrote on Facebook.

E20 Can Reach Speeds Of 320km/h

The E20 is designed to carry up to five occupants, while its eVTOL technology allows it to take off and land vertically without requiring a conventional runway.

The flying taxi can reach a maximum speed of 320km/h, potentially offering an alternative for short-distance journeys, easing road congestion and reducing travel times.

The proposed commercialisation of the aircraft in Malaysia could mark a step towards the adoption of advanced air mobility, particularly in urban areas where traffic congestion remains a persistent challenge.

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