Lee Zii Jia Seeks Court Order To Restrict Father, Sister In Management Dispute
The badminton star is seeking an interim injunction to prevent his father and sister from approving additional financial benefits for themselves or making key company decisions while a dispute over LZJ Management remains unresolved.
In Brief
- Lee Zii Jia has applied for an interim injunction to stop his father and sister from approving financial benefits for themselves.
- He wants to restrict major company decisions, including director appointments and asset disposals, without prior court approval.
- Zii Jia is also seeking a court-ordered EGM to resolve a management deadlock within LZJ Management Sdn Bhd.