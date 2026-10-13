Lee Zii Jia Seeks Court Order To Restrict Father, Sister In Management Dispute

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Professional badminton player Lee Zii Jia has applied for a court order to prevent his father and sister from approving financial benefits for themselves beyond their monthly salaries while managing his career.

According to Scoop, the former national men’s singles No. 1 has filed an application for an interim injunction at the Kuala Lumpur High Court to stop his father, Lee Chee Hin, and sister, Lee Zii Yii, from making management decisions at LZJ Management Sdn Bhd pending the resolution of their dispute.

Chee Hin and Zii Yii are directors of LZJ Management, the company established to handle Zii Jia’s commercial and career affairs after he turned professional and parted ways with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

The news portal reported that Zii Jia would allow his father and sister to continue receiving their monthly salaries. However, he wants to prevent them from approving directors’ fees, allowances, bonuses or other financial benefits for themselves while the case is pending.

Zii Jia is also seeking to restrict both directors from making decisions involving the appointment or removal of directors, the appointment of a company secretary, major asset disposals, new share issuances and changes to the company’s shareholding structure without prior court approval.

Seeks Extraordinary General Meeting Over Management Deadlock

In addition, Zii Jia is seeking a court order for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to address issues concerning the company’s management and governance.

The application follows what he described as a “management and administrative deadlock” within the company.

Zii Jia holds a 90% stake in LZJ Management, while Zii Yii owns 9% and Chee Hin holds the remaining 1%.

The interim injunction application was filed under case number WA-24NCC-400-07/2026, naming LZJ Management, Chee Hin, Zii Yii and his younger brother, Lee Tao, as respondents.

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