IOI Properties Buys CEO’s Singapore Tower For S$1, Eyes Year-End REIT Listing On Bursa

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IOIPG Malaysia REIT has signed an underwriting agreement with six financial institutions for its initial public offering (IPO) on Bursa Malaysia’s Main Market.

The agreement was announced in a statement on Monday (12 October).

The six institutions are Maybank Investment Bank Bhd, AmInvestment Bank Bhd, CIMB Investment Bank Bhd, Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd, RHB Investment Bank Bhd and UOB Kay Hian Sdn Bhd.

The six institutions will underwrite 165 million offer units under the public offering and restricted pink form offering.

This is subject to clawback and reallocation provisions.

Maybank and AmInvestment were already appointed as joint principal advisers, global coordinators, bookrunners, managing underwriters and underwriters.

What Is IOIPG Malaysia REIT?

A real estate investment trust (REIT) owns income-producing properties and pays most of its rental income to unit holders.

IOIPG Malaysia REIT invests directly and indirectly in retail, commercial, office and industrial properties across Malaysia.

Its nine-asset portfolio was valued at about RM7.66 billion as of 31 May.

The portfolio is anchored by IOI City Mall, Malaysia’s largest retail mall. It also includes six hotels under the Marriott International family of brands, and two office developments in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur city centre and Penang.

The REIT plans to pay out at least 90% of its distributable income on a quarterly basis.

IPO Details

The IPO comprises up to 2.2 billion units of shares.

This includes a retail offering of 715.61 million offer units and an institutional offering of up to 1.48 billion offer units.

The offering makes up 40% of the total issued fund size of 5.5 billion units, at 90 sen apiece.

The Securities Commission Malaysia approved the listing in August. Bursa Malaysia Securities followed in September.

The prospectus is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of this year.

The listing is slated to be completed by the end of the year.

IOI Properties’ Shenton House Deal

The listing comes as IOI Properties is set to acquire Shenton House in Singapore.

It will do so by purchasing Shenton 101 Pte Ltd from group CEO and major shareholder Datuk Lee Yeow Seng for a nominal S$1.

IOI Properties will also settle S$217.06 million in shareholder advances that Lee injected into Shenton 101 to buy the 25-storey commercial property.

At Monday’s close, IOI Properties shares fell 4 sen or 1.19% to to RM3.31. At that price, the group’s market capitalisation stood at approximately RM18.23 billion.

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