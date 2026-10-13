Budget 2027: Donate Food, Get A Tax Break, Quiet Win For Malaysia’s Food Bank

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Donors who contribute food and equipment to the Ihsan Food Bank Initiative (i-FB) will receive special tax deductions from 1 January 2027 to 31 December 2030.

The measure is part of Budget 2027.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the government had agreed to the deductions, when he spoke to reporters in Kota Kinabalu on 10 October.

Armizan said the incentive is expected to bring in more strategic partners, including the corporate sector, to strengthen the food bank ecosystem.

He thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Finance Ministry for accepting his ministry’s proposal.

The deduction is one of 44 tax incentive measures announced under Budget 2027. Anwar tabled the Budget on 9 October.

What Is i-FB?

i-FB was launched in December 2025 as part of efforts to strengthen the Malaysia Food Bank Programme.

It is run by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN), and its secretariat is coordinated by the National Cost of Living Action Council.

The initiative has three objectives: caring for the community, protecting the environment and rescuing surplus food that is still safe to eat.

Businesses and the public are encouraged to send excess food to those in need, which also reduces food waste that ends up in landfills.

One of its projects is i-FB@KFC, launched by QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd. It collects unsold food from KFC outlets and passes it to eligible recipients through NGOs and community groups.

The pilot covers 10 KFC outlets in Sabah, supported by 10 NGOs and institutions. It will be expanded nationwide in phases.

In Terengganu, 1,500 students from eight higher learning institutions received i-FB aid worth an estimated RM17,123, said state KPDN director Mohd Mufsi Lat on 28 July. The aid included biscuits, milk, instant food and cooked meals.

Armizan said the mechanism for the deduction will be coordinated with the Finance Ministry.

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