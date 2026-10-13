Alam Flora Worker Harassed In Viral Video Holds Valid Passport, Work Permit

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No, he is not a Rohingya and he is here legally, clarified Alam Flora Sdn Bhd following a viral video depicting an illegal immigrant working for the company.

This, after a video showing several individuals questioning one of its foreign workers about his immigration status went viral on social media.

According to Alam Flora, the man was a Bangladeshi national legally employed in Malaysia, not a Rohingya refugee, and possessed valid documents allowing him to work in the country.

In a Facebook post, Alam Flora said the worker held a valid passport and an official immigrant ePass authorising him to work in Malaysia.

“The claims alleging that the worker is undocumented, Rohingya or a UNHCR cardholder are completely false. The individual was engaged through a legitimate employment channel in full compliance with Malaysian legal requirements,” the company said.

Alam Flora added that it maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards non-compliance and remained committed to ensuring all its general workers possessed valid documentation.

“We advise the public to rely solely on verified facts and refrain from sharing unsubstantiated allegations,” it said.

Viral Video Shows Group Questioning Foreign Worker

The clarification came after a video showing several individuals surrounding an Alam Flora foreign worker and questioning his eligibility to work in Malaysia went viral.

The clip was also shared by prominent director Michael Ang on Threads.

In his post, Ang questioned the behaviour of Malaysians who took it upon themselves to police foreign workers, as well as the manner in which the individuals in the video interacted with the worker.

“Salam. Honestly and seriously, how do you feel after watching that video? For me, I feel sad and ashamed! Malaysians, we can do better than this,” he wrote.

In the video, several men believed to be locals were seen questioning the Alam Flora worker about his nationality, whether he held a UNHCR card and whether he had a valid work permit.

However, the location where the incident took place could not be independently confirmed.

Social Media Users Criticise Group’s Actions

The video also drew criticism from social media users, many of whom condemned the group’s actions in the comments section.

One user pointed out that the worker perhaps simply didn’t understand Bahasa Melayu for him to defend himself from the mob.

“He doesn’t really know Malay. He might understand basic Malay, but he definitely wouldn’t be able to respond or talk back. And with those people bombarding him with questions one after another, his mind must have gone blank. Poor guy,” wrote @euzanyr_26.

Meanwhile, another user @bagelsnpretzels questions why some people would look down to low-income worker doing honest work.

“People like them bow down and kiss the feet of expats with status, but look down on workers like this and humiliate them. Just wait for Allah’s retribution.”

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.