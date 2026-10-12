They Warned About This Road Three Weeks Ago, Then A Sinkhole Eight Metres Deep Proved Them Right

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A sinkhole about eight metres deep opened up on Federal Route FT08 in Gua Musang, Kelantan, on Saturday (10 October).

The road was closed to all vehicles.

The incident was reported at 9.05am near Taman Rekreasi Kesedar on the Gua Musang-Kota Bharu road, Malay Mail reported.

The affected stretch is about nine metres long. It lies between Sections 205.556 and 205.564, along Packages 3B and 3C of the Central Spine Road (LTU) project.

Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo confirmed the incident and told road users to follow instructions from the authorities.

Bailey Bridge To Be Installed

No official cause for the sinkhole has been reported.

JKR (Public Works Department) Gua Musang and Roadcare (M) Sdn Bhd said the closure was to ensure road users’ safety while further action is taken.

JKR said in a statement on Sunday (11 October) that it will install a Bailey bridge on FT08.

Work is expected to begin on 14 October and finished within a week. JKR said the timeline depends on soil stability and site safety.

Motorists are advised to use FT2747 (Jalan Pulai) to Bandar Baharu Gua Musang.

A 41-year-old Taman Wira Perdana resident told Berita Harian the closure has put her in heavy traffic when delivering food to her ailing mother in Taman Wangi.

She said the usual alternative route through Taman Damar and Taman Kesedar Jaya was also closed that day.

Galas Assemblyman Calls For Action

Galas assemblyman Datuk Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim said frequent rain lately could speed up new sinkholes if the soil under FT08 is not reinforced soon.

He called for technical inspections to determine the cause and check the safety of nearby roads.

He also said water overflow and flash floods on the route from Taman Kesedar Putra to Taman Damar and Taman Kesedar Jaya need a serious mitigation plan.

Mohd Syahbuddin said the issue was raised at the Gua Musang District Development Action Committee Meeting on 23 September for technical agencies to act on.

The sinkhole appeared 17 days later.

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