Penang Mufti Urges Muslims To Safeguard Faith After Viral Hindu Temple Clean-Up Video

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A video of Muslims cleaning up a Hindu temple in Penang recently surfaced on social media and quickly went viral, drawing criticism from the Muslim community nationwide.

In the video, a group of Muslims could be seen participating in a gotong-royong (community clean-up activity) in the temple, wiping surfaces and organising items in the Hindu house of worship.

The Penang Island Mufti Department issued a response to the video on Facebook, saying that Muslims are prohibited in being involved with cleaning up Hindu temples or any other non-Muslim houses of worship when the work directly constitutes direct assistance to the maintenance of their places of worship.

However, it also said the prohibition does not mean Muslims cannot assist non-Muslim communities in matters of humanity, welfare, and security.

General Community Clean-Ups Are Permitted

Penang Mufti Department Associate Professor Datuk Dr Mohd Sukki Othman said Muslims should avoid cleaning religious objects or areas specifically used for non-Muslim religious rituals.

However, he clarified that Islam does not prohibit Muslims from helping people of other faiths or participating in community service, according to a report by Kosmo!.

Activities such as cleaning public drains, collecting rubbish in neighbourhoods and helping flood victims remain permissible, provided they do not involve religious rituals.

He also stressed that safeguarding Islamic beliefs should not be an excuse to treat followers of other religions unfairly.

Mohd Sukki urged organisations and volunteer groups to consider religious sensitivities when organising interfaith activities, suggesting public spaces and other community facilities as alternatives.

He added that mutual respect and consideration for different religious beliefs are important in maintaining harmony within Malaysia’s multiracial society.

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