More Debt, Fewer Buyers: Malaysia’s Property Loan Stock Swells Even As Demand Cools
Malaysia’s outstanding property loans have crossed RM1.23 trillion — but the pipeline is thinning. Loan applications fell for the first time in five months, approvals dropped 13.1%, and unsold completed homes rose for the seventh straight quarter. The stock is growing. The demand is not.
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In Brief
- Outstanding property loans in Malaysia reached RM1.23 trillion in August 2026, representing 50.3% of total banking system loans.
- Property loan applications fell 4.0% year-on-year to RM58.4 billion, with approvals dropping 13.1% amid cautious consumer sentiment.
- Unsold completed residential units rose for the seventh consecutive quarter to 33,094, with Johor, Selangor and Perak most affected.