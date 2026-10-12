Minimum Wage Hike Unlikely To Burden Consumers Significantly, Says Lim

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Former World Bank and United Nations senior official Dr Lim Teck Ghee does not believe an increase in the minimum wage would place a significant burden on consumers, despite the potential for some costs to be passed on through higher prices.

Lim said raising the minimum wage was a necessary step to improve the earnings of the lowest-paid private sector workers, many of whom continue to lack the social protection and safety nets available to their counterparts in the civil service.

He said the adjustment was justified given the need to ensure workers received fair remuneration while improving the overall efficiency of the labour force.

“It is a no brainer that increase in minimum wage is needed for lowest paying private sector workers, most of whom will continue to be lacking in the social protection and safety net provided to civil service equivalent workforce,” Lim told TRP via WhatsApp.

He was commenting on the announcement made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Friday during the tabling of the 2027 Budget.

According to Anwar, the government will raise the national minimum wage from RM1,700 to RM2,000 a month, effective June 2027. This, will cover more than four million workers in the country.

However, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with annual sales below RM50 million will be exempted to give them time to adjust their business models.

READ MORE: Budget 2027: Minimum Wage Up To RM2,000, More Aid For Malaysians

Lim acknowledged that minimum wage increases could have ripple effects, some of which may be passed on to consumers, but stressed that the impact would not be significant or immediate due to the exemption.

“There will be ripple effects some of which will be passed on to consumers. But the adjustments that have to be made will contribute to higher productivity and a leaner, more efficient and fairly remunerated labour force,” he explained.

He added that improved productivity too would lead to a more efficient workforce which would contribute to the nation-building.

Tax Inequality, RM60 Billion In Procurement Leakages

On another matter, Lim said that Budget 2027 failed to address two glaring issues faced by the nation – personal tax system failure to reduce wealth inequality and the systemic public sector procurement abuses, leakages, and mismanagement.

“Malaysia’s top personal income tax rate peaks at 30% for incomes exceeding RM2 million. This is low compared to regional peers like Thailand and the Philippines (both at 35%). A higher tax rate on the top 10% of earners would have been politically and financially justifiable, while reinforcing the ruling coalition’s reformist credentials,” said Lim.

The independent analyst said that the leakage in public sector procurement cost Malaysia between RM40 billion and RM60 billion annually.

“With public procurement accounting for roughly 40% of the government’s yearly budget—upwards of RM150 billion—the sector remains highly vulnerable to financial waste and corrupt practices.”

Lim also stressed that eliminating overlapping jurisdictions across federal statutory bodies and over 500 GLC sub-entities would generate substantial savings for Malaysia.

“Ultimately, imposing an across-the-board cut of 10% or more on the operating budgets of non-essential GLCs and statutory bodies—and reallocating those savings toward healthcare, public housing, and social welfare—would demonstrate genuine determination to deliver real structural reform rather than political rhetoric.”

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