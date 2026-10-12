Malaysia’s Haze Help Offer Is Still Hanging – Jakarta’s Own Official Says The Helicopters Can Fly, But Not Through This Haze

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Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Sunday (11 October) that Malaysia has yet to hear back on its offer to help fight the fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan, which have been sending haze across the region.

He said he discussed the offer with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and a representative of the Vice-President during his Jakarta visit last month.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and the Foreign Ministry have also written to their Indonesian counterparts, but Zahid said there’s been no response so far.

He was speaking to reporters after launching National Preparedness Month 2026 in Ipoh.

Zahid took it in stride. “We take a positive view that perhaps they do not require our assistance,” he said. “We remain optimistic and assume the best.”

Malaysia’s offer is a firefighting aircraft, three helicopters and 52 officers and personnel.

Aid Welcome, But Matter Is Complicated

On the Indonesian side, officials said on Saturday (10 October) that they welcome offers from both Malaysia and Singapore.

Forestry Ministry spokesman Ristianto Pribadi called the willingness to help a show of friendship and regional cooperation.

He added that any cooperation with other countries is coordinated through Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) acting spokesman Berton Panjaitan was more specific about what would help.

Even if helicopters were provided, visibility is very low, he said, so he thinks personnel on the ground would be better.

He stressed this was his personal view, not an official request for international help, and that BNPB isn’t involved in negotiating foreign assistance.

Neither official could confirm whether Indonesia had formally accepted Singapore’s offer.

Fires Going Strong In Indonesia

Meanwhile, the fires continue across Sumatra and Kalimantan, where peat fires have been especially hard to put out.

The Forestry Ministry said on 10 October that 61 aircraft were on standby.

Air quality remains unhealthy to very unhealthy in parts of both islands, with hazardous levels in some areas of Kalimantan.

Berton hopes rain expected in late October or early November will help. “Only rain can flood the peatland,” he said.

He added that it takes heavy rain, and not just once or twice, to put the fires out completely.

READ MORE: How Bad Is ‘Bad’ Air? Here’s What Different Air Quality Index Levels Mean For Your Health

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