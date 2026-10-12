KL High-Speed Chase Ends In Crash And A Truck Full Of Suspected Cable Theft Tools — Real Life, Not GTA

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Police arrested two men after a dramatic high-speed police chase from Jalan Wangsa 5 in Bukit Antarabangsa ended in a crash at the Jalan Jelatek traffic light intersection in Setiawangsa on 11 October.

In the viral video, the suspects in an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck rammed into a road divider and crashed into three other vehicles (Proton Wira, Proton Persona, and Toyota Harrier).

One of the suspects jumped out of the side window and started running with a police officer on his tail. The suspect tried to take a motorcycle from a motorcyclist but failed. He kept running, but nearby motorists, delivery riders, and the lone officer apprehended him.

Many people likened the chase to a scene from the video game, Grand Theft Auto. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

City Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said initial investigations found that the pickup truck’s driver, 32, and his 21-year-old passenger had attempted to flee a police inspection.

The truck was found with equipment believed to be for cable theft. The items included a parang, a sickle, and a manhole cover opener. Police also seized suspected drugs from both suspects.

Police are investigating the case under Section 186 of the Penal Code (obstructing a public servant), Sections 427 and 431A of the Penal Code (mischief), and Sections 108 and 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The allegations involve hindering officers from carrying out their duties, using a false registration number or road tax, causing property damage, and driving recklessly and dangerously.

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