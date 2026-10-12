KL High-Speed Chase Ends In Crash And A Truck Full Of Suspected Cable Theft Tools — Real Life, Not GTA
A viral police chase through Setiawangsa ended with two arrests — and the discovery of a parang, a sickle, a manhole cover opener, and suspected drugs inside the wrecked pickup truck the suspects had been trying to flee in.
In Brief
- Two men were arrested after a high-speed chase ended in a dramatic crash involving four vehicles at a Setiawangsa traffic light junction.
- The pickup truck was loaded with suspected cable theft tools, including a parang, sickle, and manhole cover opener, plus suspected drugs.
- Suspects face multiple charges, including obstructing police, reckless driving, property damage, and using false registration numbers or road tax.