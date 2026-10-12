JPJ Pulls Chery Omoda 5’s Type Approval, No New Units Can Be Registered Until Safety Investigation Clears

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The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has temporarily suspended the Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) for the Chery Omoda 5, and new registrations of the model are on hold.

JPJ announced the move on Sunday (11 October).

The suspension stays until the technical investigation is complete and the safety risks are identified.

The decision follows a viral incident in Johor Bahru.

Footage on social media showed an Omoda 5 stranded on Jalan Pandan, near AEON Mall Tebrau City, on 6 October. The rear axle and both rear wheels had detached from the body.

JPJ Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the department took the incident seriously because of public concern over the vehicle’s safety.

He said JPJ will accept no compromise on any non-compliance that affects road user safety.

What JPJ Wants From Chery

Chery Malaysia must identify all potentially affected units.

JPJ asked for this to be based on component number, production batch, chassis number and related technical parameters.

All vehicles identified as at risk must then be recalled for inspection and corrective action.

JPJ will also audit the production and assembly of the Omoda 5, as well as the supplier of the axle component.

The audit covers manufacturing practices, quality control systems, weld inspection procedures and the safety level of the components used.

Second Axle Case In Two Years

Chery Auto Malaysia said on 11 October that it has worked with JPJ since the incident was first reported.

It will start a recall campaign for the affected Omoda 5, variants C and H, to inspect and replace the component where necessary.

Owners can check if their vehicle is affected by entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Chery’s website.

Inspections and any follow-up work, including component replacement, will be free of charge.

Owners who want added peace of mind can also visit an authorised Chery service centre. Enquiries can go to the Chery Careline at 03-9388 0888.

Chery also apologised for the inconvenience to customers.

A similar rear axle failure involving the Omoda 5 went viral in April 2024.

JPJ investigated, and Chery Malaysia recalled 600 units.

READ MORE: A Chery SUV Lost Both Rear Wheels On A Johor Road, Critics Said Chinese Cars Should Not Be Bought

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