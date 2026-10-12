Indonesian Official On Haze Criticism: “We Send Oxygen Too”

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An Indonesian government official has pushed back against criticism from Malaysia and Singapore over the recurring transboundary haze, arguing that Indonesia’s forests also benefit its neighbours by supplying oxygen.

Syahganda Nainggolan, head of Indonesia’s Government Communication Agency, made the remarks in a video interview published by Indonesian media outlet Kompas.

“We don’t just send smoke. When there is no smoke, we send oxygen,” he said, adding that the oxygen in Malaysia and Singapore also comes from Indonesia’s forests.

His comments come as haze from forest and land fires continues to affect parts of Southeast Asia, with deteriorating air quality raising concerns about public health and the disruption of daily activities in Malaysia.

The video has since gone viral, with social media users slamming Syahganda’s logic about how natural oxygen distribution works.

Haze returns as air quality worsens across Malaysia

The latest remark came as Malaysia experiences another bout of haze, with air quality deteriorating across parts of Peninsular Malaysia.

Malay Mail reported that 22 of Malaysia’s 68 air quality monitoring stations recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings on the morning of 12 October.

The worsening conditions have raised concerns as schools in several states prepare to resume physical classes following closures linked to the haze.

Forest and peatland fires can release smoke and fine particles into the atmosphere, with winds carrying the pollution across borders and affecting communities far from the original fire locations.

Exposure to polluted air can aggravate respiratory conditions and pose health risks, particularly for children, older people and those with existing respiratory or heart conditions.

The recurring haze has also renewed calls for stronger regional cooperation to prevent and manage fires before they develop into a wider public health problem.

While Indonesia’s forests provide important ecological benefits, the latest episode highlights the challenge of balancing those benefits with the need to address fires and their impact on neighbouring countries.

For Malaysians dealing with hazy skies and unhealthy air, the immediate concern remains whether the situation will improve and what measures can be taken to protect public health.

READ MORE: Sri Kembangan Records Very Unhealthy Air Quality As Haze Situation Worsens

READ MORE: Schools Closed In Selangor, KL, Putrajaya And Several Other States As The Great BBQ Continues

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