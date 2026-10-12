“Haze Budget” — Opposition Leaders’ Reaction To Budget 2027

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Last Friday, 9 October 2026, the Madani government tabled its national budget for 2027 with a total of RM510 billion being allocated in various industry sectors, cash aid, tax reliefs, and more.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim laid out the Madani government’s budget plan in detail at the Dewan Rakyat.

The theme of the 2027 budget was ‘Reaching for the Skies, While Anchored on our Values’ — aimed to ensure comfortable living and social justice for all Malaysian citizens.

Although ambitious and beneficial, the plan drew both praise and criticism.

Here’s what some of them thought about Belanjawan 2027.

PAS – It’s a “Haze Budget” because it’s not very clear

PAS information chief and Pasir Mas member of parliament Ahmad Fadhli Shaari called the tabling of Budget 2027 the “Haze Budget”, as he claims the plan has too many details that are unclear.

“It all doesn’t look very clear, and I describe this budget the Haze Budget,” he told reporters after the tabling on Friday, but acknowledged they needed the weekend to digest the whole thing first.

Ahmad Fadhli also questioned the source of the budget allocation, accusing the Prime Minister of not knowing where the RM510 billion is coming from himself.

However, despite the criticism, he agreed that some things announced in the 2027 budget does bring benefits to the people.

DAP – Anwar’s most “Reform-minded” budget yet

In a statement following the tabling of the budget, former Finance Minister and current DAP adviser Lim Guan Eng commended its initial steps toward tackling past tax injustices and expanding Malaysia’s social safety net to vulnerable groups like gig workers, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities (PwDs).

While he expressed optimism that these policies would help curb the rising cost of living and support local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), he also emphasized that more needs to be done.

Specifically, he advocated for a fairer distribution of public funds by allocating 10% of the total Bumiputera budget allocations to non-Bumiputera communities without reducing existing Bumiputera funding.

Bersama – A waiting game for handouts

Former Minister of Economy and now leader of the newly-formed Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli made several key arguments regarding the tabling of Belanjawan 2027.

According to a report by Utusan Malaysia, he criticised the annual government budget for becoming an “acara menunggu gula-gula” (a waiting game for handouts), stating that political parties and the public often ignore long-term structural policies that heavily impact daily lives in favour of temporary political fixes.

In addition, the party also challenged the standard approach to federal budgeting by launching its own alternative Belanjawan Bayangan Kancil 2027 on 7 October, just two days before the official government budget was tabled.

Beyond that, Rafizi also pointed out that Belanjawan 2027 would likely be the final budget under Anwar’s current administration before the 16th General Election (PRU16), raising the stakes of the policies introduced.

Opposition calls Budget 2027 an “Election Budget”

In general, the opposition has described Budget 2027 as an “election budget”, questioning whether the government can deliver on its latest promises and whether allocations are being distributed fairly among MPs.

According to a report by Astro AWANI published on 9 October, Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim said the opposition would scrutinise the government’s latest financial plans, particularly its track record in implementing initiatives announced in previous budgets.

He said the opposition intended to assess how much of Budget 2026, presented last year, had actually been implemented and identify the obstacles that prevented certain targets from being achieved.

Awang stressed that the government’s plans must be measured against their actual outcomes, rather than the announcements made during the budget presentation.

He warned that the gap between promises and implementation needed closer attention to ensure Budget 2027 would not become another set of commitments without meaningful results.

READ MORE: Budget 2027: Minimum Wage Up To RM2,000, More Aid For Malaysians

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READ MORE: Budget 2027: Your Electricity Bill, Fuel Quota And Energy Future

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