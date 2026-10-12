Family Seeks Justice For Five-Year-Old Killed In Jalan Kuching Crash

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The family of five-year-old Asiah Ahmad Syahir, who died in a fatal accident, is seeking justice and leaving it to the police to complete their investigation into the crash on Saturday.

According to the victim’s uncle, further action against the driver responsible for the accident would only be taken after police have completed their investigation, which is still ongoing as the driver is receiving treatment in hospital.

“We will wait until the perpetrator’s treatment and the police investigation are completed before taking further action to seek justice for the late Asiah,” Muhammad Amin Mohamad Nor Izam, 25, was quoted as saying by Kosmo.

He also said his elder brother, who is Asiah’s father, and his brother’s spouse were traumatised by the incident and had yet to recover from the tragedy that had befallen their family.

Asiah, the eldest grandchild in their family, was a cheerful child who was close to all members of their extended family, said Mohd Amin.

“About two weeks ago, she had just been discharged from the ward after falling in the bathroom. The last time I saw her was after she left the hospital. That was the last time I cuddled, hugged and played with Asiah,” he added.

The video of the incident has also been shared across multiple platforms.

Asiah was confirmed dead from severe head injuries while being taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital after the Perodua Bezza she was travelling in with her family was involved in an accident at 3.44pm on Saturday.

The crash occurred along Jalan Kuching towards Segambut and involved five cars and a motorcycle. Preliminary police investigations found that the Perodua Bezza, driven by Asiah’s father, was hit from behind by a BYD Seal before spinning into the right lane and colliding with three other vehicles.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

BYD Driver Traced By Police

Meanwhile, police have successfully traced the driver of the BYD Seal allegedly responsible for the fatal accident.

The 24-year-old man, who left the scene after the crash, is now reportedly receiving treatment at a private hospital.

“The man is currently being treated at a private hospital in Damansara for a concussion and remains under the monitoring of investigating officers for further investigation,” Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa was quoted as saying by Awani.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.