Schools Closed In Selangor, KL, Putrajaya And Several Other States As The Great BBQ Continues

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The worsening haze situation has prompted the closure of schools across several parts of Peninsular Malaysia, with the Education Ministry directing affected institutions to suspend operations as air quality deteriorates.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek announced that all schools in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor, as well as Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, would close starting Friday, 9 October, as reported by The Star.

The closure also applies to schools in the Rompin district of Pahang.

The latest directive follows growing concerns over unhealthy air pollution levels across the country, with authorities stepping up monitoring efforts to protect students and school personnel from prolonged exposure to haze.

Johor Schools Already Closed Following Worsening Haze

Johor had earlier announced a two-day closure of all schools on 8 and 9 October following a directive from the Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

The decision was made amid worsening haze and deteriorating air quality across the state.

With the latest announcement, more students across Peninsular Malaysia will have to adjust their routines as schools take precautionary measures against the worsening conditions.

However, schools in Perlis, Perak and Penang will continue operating as usual. Schools in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan are also unaffected by the latest directive.

Parents and guardians are advised to check with their respective schools for the latest updates and any further instructions.

READ MORE: Johor Regent Orders All 1,198 Schools Shut For Two Days As Haze API Climbs

Students To Continue Lessons From Home During School Closures

Despite the temporary closures, affected schools and educational institutions under the Education Ministry are required to implement home-based teaching and learning, known as Pengajaran dan Pembelajaran di Rumah (PdPR).

The measure is intended to ensure students can continue their lessons without having to attend classes physically while haze conditions remain a concern.

According to Education Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad, the ministry is also allowing teachers and members of the support staff group to work from home during the closure period, subject to the Education Minister’s consideration.

Schools are expected to arrange suitable learning methods while taking into account students’ capabilities, access to learning resources and individual needs, as well as teachers’ preparedness.

Schools To Close If Air Pollution Levels Remain Unhealthy

The latest closures come after His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, called for the safety and health of students to be prioritised amid the haze.

The King urged the Education Ministry and relevant agencies to take appropriate action, including closing schools in affected areas where Air Pollutant Index (API) readings remain between 150 and 180 for prolonged periods.

The Education Ministry has also stated that schools and educational institutions must close if API readings exceed 180, or remain above 150 for three consecutive days.

These measures are intended to minimise students’ and school personnel’s exposure to unhealthy air pollution.

The ministry said state Education Departments (JPN) and District Education Offices (PPD) have been instructed to monitor air quality closely and take immediate action if conditions deteriorate further.

Parents Urged To Follow Official Announcements

Fadhlina acknowledged that school closures can disrupt parents’ daily routines, particularly for working parents who may need to make alternative childcare arrangements at short notice.

She said the ministry would work to ensure future closure announcements are communicated earlier so families have sufficient time to prepare.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to follow official announcements from their respective schools, state Education Departments and District Education Offices for updates on the haze situation and school reopening arrangements.

As air quality conditions continue to be monitored, the authorities’ priority remains safeguarding the health and well-being of students and education personnel.

For now, families in affected areas should remain alert to further announcements and take the necessary precautions while haze conditions persist.

READ MORE: Sri Kembangan Records Very Unhealthy Air Quality As Haze Situation Worsens

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.