RM500 ‘Five-Year’ Driving Permits Sold To Foreigners Are Not Valid In Malaysia, JPJ Warns
Fake international driving permits — some backed by convincing websites — are being sold to foreigners for up to RM500. JPJ says no document bearing the IDP title automatically grants the right to drive in Malaysia, and the only valid version lasts one year.
FB / Choo Choy May Malay Mail
In Brief
- JPJ has flagged parties selling fake International Driving Permits to foreigners for up to RM500, valid for five years, which are not legally recognised.
- Genuine IDPs issued by JPJ are only valid for one year, based on the 1949 Geneva Convention on Road Traffic.
- Having a document titled "International Driving Permit" does not automatically grant the right to drive legally in Malaysia.