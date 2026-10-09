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RM500 ‘Five-Year’ Driving Permits Sold To Foreigners Are Not Valid In Malaysia, JPJ Warns
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RM500 ‘Five-Year’ Driving Permits Sold To Foreigners Are Not Valid In Malaysia, JPJ Warns

Fake international driving permits — some backed by convincing websites — are being sold to foreigners for up to RM500. JPJ says no document bearing the IDP title automatically grants the right to drive in Malaysia, and the only valid version lasts one year.

by
October 9, 2026
FB / Choo Choy May Malay Mail
In Brief
  • JPJ has flagged parties selling fake International Driving Permits to foreigners for up to RM500, valid for five years, which are not legally recognised.
  • Genuine IDPs issued by JPJ are only valid for one year, based on the 1949 Geneva Convention on Road Traffic.
  • Having a document titled "International Driving Permit" does not automatically grant the right to drive legally in Malaysia.

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The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has detected parties offering international driving permit (IDP) documents to foreigners for up to RM500, valid for five years.

Kuala Lumpur JPJ director Hamidi Adam said in a statement on Thursday (8 October) that the document is not legally recognised.

Berita Harian reported that some of the documents were accompanied by a website, giving the impression that the permits were genuine.

Hamidi said IDPs issued by JPJ are valid for one year, based on the 1949 Geneva Convention on Road Traffic.

He added that their use is subject to the laws of the country or territory concerned.

The documents must be issued by an authority and meet the recognition requirements that apply in Malaysia, he said.

Newswav published photos of suspected fake IDPs seized by JPJ Kuala Lumpur, showing Hamidi viewing the documents.

Hamidi cautioned foreigners against being deceived by offers of international driving documents from unauthorised or unrecognised parties.

JPJ said it will not compromise on the use of invalid driving documents.

Who Can Drive With An IDP

Foreign nationals staying in Malaysia for less than 12 months, from countries that are party to the 1949 Geneva Convention or the 1968 Vienna Convention, are allowed to drive using an IDP.

Nationals from ASEAN countries only need their home-country licence, under a 1985 agreement recognising domestic licences issued by ASEAN states.

This was stated by JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli in May 2025, when JPJ stopped accepting applications to convert foreign licences into Malaysian driving licences from 19 May.

Foreigners who need a Malaysian licence must go through the same process as Malaysians.

In Hamidi’s words, a document bearing the title “International Driving Permit” does not automatically grant a person the right to drive in Malaysia.

READ MORE: [Watch] Two Malaysian Men Fined In Thailand For Not Having Physical Driver’s License

READ MORE: Physical Driving License Still Issued, Online Road Tax Payment Still In Testing Phase

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