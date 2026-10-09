Indonesian Business Owner Giving Free KN-95 Masks At TRX In Solidarity

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The haze situation in Malaysia has gotten from bad to worse in the past week, turning the air toxic and making it difficult for people to breathe, see, and maintain their health.

Schools in several states around the peninsula have been ordered to close as the situation worsens, and many are calling for work-from-home arrangements.

In solidarity with Malaysians suffering the hazardous air quality, one Indonesian business owner is distributing free face masks to help us bear the problem created by his own country.

Free KN-95 masks at TRX

Responding to a post about the haze on Threads, Rizky Arief Dwi Prakoso apologised for the disaster, saying he and his people have no power over the matter.

He informed that his business is giving out free KN-95 masks to everyone in Malaysia from the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX).

“We’re sorry it happened even though we the people have no power over it. However, my business is currently distributing free masks for anyone in Malaysia, no purchase necessary, in form of solidarity of this tragedy.

“We’re located in TRX concierge, just ask my staff to get a free mask. I hope the situation gets better soon,” said Rizky.

He also attached a poster of his offer, and from the looks of it, his business is HMNS Perfumery — a brand that sells fragrances.

HMNS is located on Level C at TRX, across from Huawei and Padini.

READ MORE: Schools Closed In Selangor, KL, Putrajaya And Several Other States As The Great BBQ Continues

Malaysians were thankful and appreciated the gesture

In the comments section, many extended their thanks and appreciation towards the entrepreneur.

Some also praised Rizky for being a good business owner who is not afraid to risk some cost for the welfare of others.

Things between Malaysians and Indonesians have been abrasive the past few days

The Indonesian businessman’s kind gesture was a refreshing one, after several incidents that happened recently caused tension between Malaysians and their neighbours.

Indonesian cosmetics brand Kahf came under fire when it posted an image that many Malaysians considered rude and disrespectful following the Indonesian team’s win at the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026.

What followed was a flurry of angry comments on the brand’s social media accounts and calls for a boycott against their products, which prompted them to remove the post and issue a public apology.

A day later, Indonesian actor Boy Hamzah responded to the Kahf controversy by saying the boycott makes no difference when comparing Malaysia and Indonesia’s total population. He also made a remark about Malaysia not existing if it were not for Indonesia.

The SEAbling rivalry continues as usual, but that should not divert us from the real issue: The wildfires and resulting toxic haze coming from Kalimantan and Sumatra.

READ MORE: “Without Indonesia There Would Be No Malaysia” — Indonesian Actor Speaks On Kahf Controversy

READ MORE: Indonesian Cosmetics Brand Puts Itself “Above” Others, And Then Apologises

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