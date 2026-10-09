Budget 2027: Women Entrepreneurs And Couples Get New Support
Budget 2027 has also made allocations for individuals to start businesses and for couples who need financial aid for fertility treatment.
In Brief
- The Sejahtera Madani grant allocates RM200 million to provide equipment and training assistance to 40,000 recipients, especially women entrepreneurs.
- Working mothers in the civil service will receive extended maternity leave of 98 days, with the BuAI Programme supporting 2,000 couples with fertility treatment.