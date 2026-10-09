Budget 2027: Women Entrepreneurs And Couples Get New Support

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Budget 2027, which was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today, has also outlined benefits and financial aid for women.

The government has allocated RM200 million for the Sejahtera Madani grant to provide equipment and training assistance to 40,000 recipients, especially women.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim shared a story of a woman in Penang who had sewing skills, but needed equipment assistance to turn her skills into a source of income.

The grant hopes to help individuals who possess the skills but lack the capital to purchase the necessary equipment to start or grow their businesses.

Working mothers in the civil service will get more time with their newborns, with the maximum maternity leave extended to 98 days per birth and the lifetime entitlement lifted from 360 to 490 days. A further RM20 million will go towards upgrading childcare centres at government premises.

Additionally, the Fertility Treatment Assistance and Infertility Advocacy (BuAI) Programme will also help couples in the public service who are struggling to conceive. It will provide affordable fertility treatment to 2,000 couples and men’s wellness services to 42,000 people.

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