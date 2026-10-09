Budget 2027: Sovereign AI Cloud Planned, 100,000 More Free AI Subscriptions, AI App To Check Scams

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The government is planning a Sovereign AI Cloud to keep citizens’ data and the country’s strategic information under Malaysian control, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced on Friday (9 October).

Presenting Budget 2027 in the Dewan Rakyat, Anwar said Malaysia should pioneer AI without risking the nation’s values and security.

AI Skills For Young People

100,000 more free AI subscriptions will be offered to young people, after what Anwar described as an encouraging response to the initiative.

The scope will expand to new AI applications such as ChatGPT.

The Rakyat Digital platform offers free access to over 16,000 courses and Professional Certificate programmes through a partnership with Coursera.

Anwar said young people should master coding, data science and quantum technology.

Individual tax relief under the lifestyle category will now cover AI subscriptions.

AI Ecosystem And Adoption

RM6 billion is allocated across ministries for research, development and commercialisation.

AI Malaysia Berhad will receive nearly RM15 million to strengthen a safe and ethical AI ecosystem, with a target of 200,000 AI-skilled workers.

A RM30 million MDEC fund will help 4,000 SMEs adopt AI and automate operations. It will also train and certify 5,000 AI professionals.

Anwar also said ministries, agencies and educational institutions will contribute authenticated, annotated digital language data to Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka. He said this will allow Malaysia to build its own AI based on national identity.

Scam Detection

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has blocked more than 5.7 billion scam calls and SMS.

The National Scam Response Centre will develop an AI application that lets people check phone numbers, bank accounts or suspicious links before making a transaction.

Online Safety

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) D11 division is upgrading the Malaysia Internet Crime Against Children system with advanced analytics, to detect offenders and child sexual exploitation networks earlier.

MCMC will expand the Safe Internet Campaign to all schools, focusing on cyberbullying and child exploitation.

Anwar cited the Anti-Bullying Act and the Online Safety Act among the laws passed to protect citizens.

E-Commerce

The government is studying legal and enforcement measures to protect local SMEs from foreign e-commerce companies it said operate without oversight. The measures also aim to ensure goods bought by consumers are safe.

An E-Commerce Bill will be tabled at the next Parliament meeting to strengthen accountability among platforms and online sellers.

Post-Quantum Security And Digital ID

Anwar said Malaysia is now recognised at the highest level, Tier 1, in readiness to move to post-quantum cryptography.

The National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and MCMC will develop local data protection technology that can withstand quantum computing threats. CSCDC Berhad’s capabilities will also be strengthened.

MyDigital ID has more than 14 million registered users, who log in across 203 public and private services.

Data Centres, Semiconductors And Robotics

Sime Darby Property, EPF and LTAT are setting up a RM1.25 billion New Economy Venture Fund to develop data centres and logistics assets in Elmina, Selangor.

Khazanah and KWAP will invest RM1.2 billion to move local semiconductor companies into higher-value segments. This includes a fund with the Selangor government for semiconductor development in the state.

Khazanah and InvestPenang will set up a RM100 million Strategic Investment Fund for early-stage semiconductor and advanced manufacturing companies in Penang.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) will invest RM50 million in a digital system to manage airspace, national test sites and safety standards for the low-altitude economy, such as drones.

CIDB will train 10,000 youths in robotics and digital technology.

Malaysia will host the FIRA RoboWorld Cup next year.

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