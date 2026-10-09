Budget 2027: Minimum Wage Up To RM2,000, More Aid For Malaysians

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Malaysia’s minimum wage will increase from RM1,700 to RM2,000 a month from June 2027, while the government’s allocation for the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) assistance programmes will rise to RM16 billion under Budget MADANI 2027.

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the measures when tabling the national budget in the Dewan Rakyat on Friday (9 October).

The fifth MADANI Budget carries the theme ‘Menggapai Di Langit, Mengakar Di Bumi’, which translates to reaching for the sky while remaining rooted to the ground.

The budget focuses on addressing the cost of living, improving wages, strengthening social protection, supporting businesses, and ensuring development reaches communities across Malaysia.

Minimum Wage To Increase In June 2027

The government will raise the national minimum wage from RM1,700 to RM2,000 a month, effective June 2027.

However, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with annual sales below RM50 million will be exempted to give them time to adjust their business models.

The government estimates that more than four million workers will be covered by the new minimum wage.

Anwar also announced plans to introduce a minimum salary of RM2,500 a month for semi-skilled workers and graduates as an initial step towards improving wages for workers with higher qualifications.

Meanwhile, government-linked investment companies and government-linked companies have raised their living-wage benchmark from RM3,100 to RM3,400 a month, benefiting approximately 230,000 workers.

The government also called on private-sector employers to follow suit and offer more competitive wages.

STR-SARA Allocation Increased To RM16 Billion

The allocation for STR and SARA will increase to RM16 billion in 2027, up from RM15 billion this year.

Under the new allocation, all STR recipients will receive SARA assistance worth up to RM150 a month, or RM1,800 annually. The initiative is expected to benefit up to nine million recipients.

Malaysians aged 18 and above who are not STR recipients will also receive two RM100 SARA MADANI payments, one before Hari Raya Aidilfitri and another ahead of the country’s 70th Merdeka anniversary.

The payments are expected to benefit up to 13 million Malaysians, including those in the middle-income M40 group.

The government will also expand the use of SARA assistance to cover fresh produce sold at 216 FAMA farmers’ markets and tamu markets nationwide.

Additionally, the allocation for Jualan RAHMAH MADANI and Jualan AGRO MADANI will increase from RM630 million to RM750 million, with a target of 35,000 sales events.

These initiatives aim to make essential goods more affordable, particularly for lower-income households and communities in rural areas.

Middle-Income Earners To Receive Tax Relief

The government is also introducing tax measures aimed at easing the financial burden on middle-income earners.

The individual tax relief limit, which has remained unchanged since 2010, will increase from RM9,000 to RM12,000.

Individual income tax rates for resident taxpayers will also be reduced by one percentage point for two taxable income brackets:

The RM70,000 to RM100,000 bracket will see its tax rate reduced to 18%.

The RM100,000 to RM150,000 bracket will see its tax rate reduced to 24%.

Tax reliefs will also be expanded to cover postnatal care services, broader expenses for caring for parents and grandparents, sports shoes, tuition fees for children, and education and skills courses across all fields of study.

Lifestyle tax relief will also be expanded to include AI subscriptions, as well as vaccination and adoption costs for pets from registered centres.

Meanwhile, the tax rate for individuals earning more than RM1 million will be adjusted to 30%.

The government estimates that the increased tax reliefs and lower tax rates will provide additional disposable income of up to RM1,600 to approximately five million taxpayers.

Government Sets Aside Over RM80 Billion For Subsidies And Aid

The MADANI Government expects to spend more than RM80 billion on subsidies, assistance and incentives in 2027, as it continues efforts to ease the cost of living for Malaysians.

Fuel subsidies are expected to account for RM40 billion of the allocation, while nearly RM3.3 billion will go towards assistance provided by the Social Welfare Department.

The allocation forms part of the government’s broader support measures to help households manage rising living costs, alongside initiatives such as STR-SARA cash assistance and the proposed minimum wage increase.

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