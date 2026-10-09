Budget 2027: “Made By Malaysia” Push, RM142 Million To Strengthen Nadi Platforms

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The government will continue intensifying efforts to help local entrepreneurs penetrate international markets, including through funding for export development and financing for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Tabling Budget 2027 in Parliament today, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) would receive RM60 million to strengthen local companies’ capabilities to enter and diversify into overseas markets.

He said Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad (BPMB) would also provide RM1 billion in financing to support local MSMEs in exploring export opportunities and expanding their businesses internationally.

Anwar also shared the success of a local entrepreneur, Azmi Warisan, a coffee business operator from Kampung Sungai Leman, Selangor, who benefited from the National Information Dissemination Centre (Nadi) platform.

Through the platform, Azmi managed to increase his sales by 80% to RM240,000, demonstrating how digital access can help local entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

Thus, Anwar said the government would continue strengthening Nadi platforms nationwide to help grow more young entrepenuers.

“As such, 64 Nadi platforms will continue to be strengthened with an allocation of RM142 million, enabling more young entrepreneurs to benefit from online business opportunities,” Anwar said.

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