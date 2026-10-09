Budget 2027: Islamic ‘Pondok’ Schools To Go Digital

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More than 300 pondok schools nationwide will receive digital devices and skills training for teachers and students under a collaboration between the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the initiative when tabling Budget 2027 in Parliament today, as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen Islamic education while preserving traditional religious scholarship.

The government will also introduce the Creative Dakwah Programme to produce fresh, authentic and engaging Islamic content for younger generations through digital media, influencers and artificial intelligence (AI).

“The Madani government remains committed to upholding Islam in Malaysia. The allocation for Islamic affairs will be increased from RM2.6 billion to RM3.1 billion,” said Anwar.

To preserve turath scholarship – referring to classical Islamic intellectual traditions – Anwar said that the government will establish the Malaysian Pondok and Turath Advisory Council, involving international Islamic scholars, including Sheikh Ali Gomaa and Sheikh Idris al-Fasi.

The government will also introduce the Malaysian Turath Certificate to ensure the sustainability of pondok institutions and safeguard traditional Islamic learning.

Special Incentives For Religious Educators

Anwar announced a special monthly incentive of RM150 for 500 KAFA teachers who educate students with special needs, including through sign language and Braille versions of the Quran.

The government will also fully cover Perkeso contributions for 40,000 religious personnel through Tabung Haji.

Anwar said this initiative will benefit imams, bilals, tok siak, noja, marbut and guru takmir, who play important roles in managing mosques and delivering religious education in local communities.

To help this group, Anwar announced a special contribution to recognise their services.

“The government has also agreed to provide a special one-off contribution of RM750 each in recognition of the service of 70,000 individuals.”

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